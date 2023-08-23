Exclusive: Robbie Savage names two signings Man Utd must make with dream Casemiro partner identified

Manchester United have been told they need to make two more signings to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s squad before the transfer window closes, with Robbie Savage exclusively revealing why a new midfielder and another centre forward are essential.

The Red Devils have invested heavily again this summer, backing Ten Hag to the tune of £172m. However, with just over 10 days remaining in the summer window, Savage feels United’s squad still has one or two glaring shortfalls.

And he believes the club needs to back their manager with two more signings if the Red Devils are to sustain a challenge on four fronts this season.

United have begun the season with a win and a defeat so far. But in both matches, Wolves and Tottenham were able to expose United’s midfield frailties.

And after witnessing their 2-0 setback at Tottenham on Saturday, Savage, feels a midfield partner for Casemiro is an absolute necessity.

“Manchester United need at least one more signing and I think they probably need another two,” Savage told TEAMtalk.

“I would go for a central midfield player: A number six, defensively-minded player who can pass the ball from that deep-lying midfield role to go alongside Casemiro because in games, listen, Scott McTominay didn’t get on the pitch. I think he would have been ideal away from home against Spurs, although his passing range is not great. But still he’s a very very good player.

“And [Sofyan] Amrabat has been linked. I watched him in in the Europa Conference League final, he’s a very very good player, was unbelievable in the World Cup, from that deep midfield role. He can get on the ball, he can dictate he can he can pop passes, he can switch play, can pass forward. Next to Casemiro, he would be fantastic.

“If they sign him, then United can play with [Bruno] Fernandez as a No 10, with Mason Mason also in an advanced role. So I think they definitely need a number six before the window shuts.”

Man Utd told they still need a new striker signing

Savage also believes United still need to strengthen in attack. They have already spent £72m in signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. Currently injured, the Dane is yet to make his debut for the Red Devils.

However, aged just 20, he remains a relatively-raw and untested talent.

Now Savage is urging United to dig deep and provide Ten Hag with more options up front, suggesting his current attackers don’t carry enough of a goal threat.

“I also think they’re one short in the centre-forward positions. They’ve got Hojlund to come in, but obviously he hasn’t played yet.

“But [Marcus] Rashford needs to stay on the left-hand side. I think Rashford, for me, is at his most dangerous coming off that left-hand side, cutting in, and I think that’s where it will get most of his goals. But he’s not a centre forward.

“As for Hojlund, great potential, but he’s not proven in Premier League football. So that is a little bit of a gamble.

“Yes, there’s longevity in him but he’s got to hit the ground running when he comes into the side. A Manchester United centre forward needs to score 20 Premier League goals. So I think they need another centre forward is needed. Marcus is not the answer!

“So I would go with two more signings, I’m not sure they will go for the centre forward because I think they believe that Rashford can play that as he’s been doing when Hojlund is not in the team…

“One thing I would say, though: Antony being treated as a false nine, that doesn’t really work for me.

“So I think the two players they need still are a number six and another centre forward.”

