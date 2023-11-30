Exclusive: Sancho, Van de Beek a step nearer Man Utd exit as Euro giants line up tasty double deal

Juventus are keen on a double deal for Man Utd outcasts Jadon Sancho and Donny Van de Beek in the upcoming transfer window, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Manchester United are set for a busy January as several players head for the exit as a result of changes that will come under new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Sancho is one player heading out of the door and he could form part of a double swoop by Italian side Juventus. He currently has just over two and a half years left on his contract but his very public fallout with Erik ten Hag has all but brought to an end his time at Old Trafford.

The Bianconeri would like to bring in the 23-times capped England winger, and sources have informed us they are also eyeing up a move for United midfielder Van de Beek.

The Dutchman has been told he can leave after a poor spell at Old Trafford and having failed to live up to expectations. The 26-year-old’s current deal in Manchester runs until 2026 following his £40m arrival from Ajax in 2020.

The Red Devils almost got rid of Van de Beek last summer when Real Sociedad held talks over a transfer but the move broke down at the last minute as clubs could not reach an agreement. The Spanish side pushed for a loan-to-buy arrangement but United wanted a full sale and negotiations collapsed.

Juventus are now keen to do the deal that Spanish side could not, and they hope to get it done in January. A loan with an obligation may be easier to swallow at this stage for the Premier League side.

Juventus ready to test Utd resolve

The asking price is not known but sources state that he will be available for a small fee due to his lack of consistent performances and injury history. United paid an initial £35million to Ajax for the 26-year-old just three and a half years ago but will not recoup anything near that over his departure.

The Netherlands international has only made 62 appearances in that time and has seen his value plummet. This will allow the Serie A side to potentially land a double swoop as they have Sancho high on their wish list for the winter window.

United are adamant, however, they want a full sale of Sancho who has become surplus to requirements after his row with Ten Hag. He is training completely on his own and not allowed to join the first-team squad in any activity, including lunch and off-field duties.

An outlay of just over £30million to sign Sancho will likely be a lever used by Juventus to navigate a move on loan for Van de Beek and land a double swoop in the coming weeks.

