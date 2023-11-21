Exclusive: Shocked Man Utd superstar plans exit route, as Ten Hag lines up big-name replacement

Raphael Varane is waiting to discover the extent of his options for a European transfer before deciding whether to push for a January move, TEAMtalk has learned.

The French defender has been left stunned at the way he has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with Jonny Evans regularly selected ahead of him prior to picking up a thigh strain.

Until recently Varane had not contemplated the prospect of leaving Man Utd any time soon.

However, he is baffled by Erik ten Hag’s views on him not fitting into the side and there is concern the manager would be willing to let him move on. When asked why Varane isn’t starting games, the Dutchman continues to simply cite “tactical reasons.”

Sources are indicating to TEAMtalk that Varane is not keen on the idea of joining the Saudi Pro League at this stage, but is becoming open to how his future could map out away from Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich are being linked with Varane and that is the sort of foreign interest that could convince him to make a move.

Yet there could be a further twist at a time when Ineos are preparing to take their 25 percent stake in the club.

Manchester United’s centre back situation is being set as an area of priority focus as part of the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team, and there is not going to be any guarantees made that Ten Hag is the manager long-term.

They do intend to stick by the Dutchman for the time being, but it is understood Ineos want improvements in terms of results and team harmony.

And after seeing the disastrous fall-out with Jadon Sancho unfold, there could be extra focus on Varane’s situation ahead of January.

As one of the few players in the squad aged 30 and with good experience and pedigree at the top level, it is thought there will be moves made to understand whether Ten Hag and Varane can repair relations so that no decision on him leaving is made until the summer.

It is clear that buying new defenders is going to be high on the agenda at United over the next year. But losing Varane in January is something that might be best avoided.

Man Utd eye up three centre-back targets

The situation around Varane will become clearer in the coming weeks as United play 10 matches before the January window opens.

The extent of Varane’s inclusion in that spell of games over just 35 days will either convince the player he is part of this vision, or he will decide that January is the time to push to leave.

Lisandro Martinez remains the United centre-back most fancied in terms of the long-term. New defensive targets are being primed for 2024, with Jean-Clair Todibo the headline name. Alternative options being monitored include Portuguese pair Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva.

United’s targets could of course yet change given the new structure that is being put in place and new personnel that could be brought in to the recruitment process. However, it is understood that signings will be eyed to fit the wider future.

Todibo (23) Inacio (22) and Silva (20) are all at the right stages of their career as far as United are concerned.

The club will want to make sure future transfer signings are bullet-proof – meaning they have the potential to outlast Ten Hag if he does fail to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

