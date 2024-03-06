Stunning Jadon Sancho U-turn as Ratcliffe stance sparks major Man Utd decision

Jadon Sancho is incredibly hoping to return to Manchester United this summer and become a crucial part of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe project, despite having left for Borussia Dortmund in January, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Man Utd have been shifting players who have caused headaches for manager Erik ten Hag, with a no-nonsense approach used over the course of this season. One player who was subject to this is winger Sancho, who was sent back to Dortmund on loan during the winter transfer window.

Some reports have suggested he will never play for Man Utd again. However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the England international is very much open to turning his career around at Old Trafford and wants to show his mettle in pre-season.

Sancho’s relationship with Ten Hag is broken beyond repair after their public spat over the attacker’s attitude in training, which saw him banished from the senior squad from August to January.

As long as the Dutchman is at the helm, Sancho’s return will be very difficult. However, sources at the club are confident there will be a new manager in place ahead of next season.

Indeed, earlier on Wednesday TEAMtalk revealed that Ten Hag will remain in charge until the summer before being sacked. Options to replace Ten Hag include former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter, current Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi and shining Bologna coach Thiago Motta.

Should Man Utd go ahead with such a managerial change, then Sancho will get the opportunity to show why the club paid £73million to sign him in summer 2021.

When Man Utd originally captured Sancho, it was seen as a huge coup for the club. Insiders at Old Trafford do not agree with Ten Hag’s harsh stance on the wide man, either.

Ratcliffe and his team have been combing through the acquisitions made in recent years and have been shocked at the amounts paid for players who have failed to have an impact. Antony is one such player who is seen as extremely poor value and Sancho has been hit with the same critics.

There is a big desire from the new chiefs at Man Utd to help Sancho succeed and make the large expenditure worthwhile. This is the open door the 23-year-old needs, with sources stating in January that ‘he will outlive Ten Hag at United’.

