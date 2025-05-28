AC Milan are interested in Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho and have made an approach, while his former manager Erik ten Hag is keen to sign the player at Bayer Leverkusen, TEAMtalk understands.

Ruben Amorim has deemed the 20-year-old winger surplus to requirements following off-field issues amid the Red Devils’ need to generate funds from player sales.

Amorim reportedly ridiculed Garnacho in front of his teammates, allegedly saying, “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you,” on Saturday.

Garnacho remains an exciting talent, though, and will not be short of opportunities this summer.

Napoli showed concrete interest in him in January, and as reported on May 26, they are still in the market for a new left-winger to fill the void left by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain last winter.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd will consider offers in the region of €60m (£50.4m) for Garnacho, a price seen as more reasonable than the higher demands made previously.

However, Napoli are not alone in the race, with sources revealing that Milan are considering a swoop of their own for the Argentine, while Ten Hag is keen to bring him to Germany.

READ MORE: Transfer Marcus Rashford is ‘crazy about’ accelerates as new meeting for Man Utd outcast confirmed

Ten Hag eyes Garnacho reuinion at Leverkusen – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Milan view Garnacho as a target, especially if Rafael Leao leaves the club.

Leao, 25, is a key player for The Rossoneri but they could reluctantly sell him to fund moves for other targets.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on May 26, Man Utd have Leao on their radar, along with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Barcelona.

It will be interesting to see if Man Utd try to get Leao in any deal for Garnacho should the Italian giants come in for him.

Milan made fresh contacts with Garnacho’s agents in recent days and continue to monitor the situation closely.

Bayer Leverkusen are also in contention for him and approached his entourage some weeks ago to explore the margins of negotiation.

And now, with Ten Hag appointed as Leverkusen’s new head coach, the German club have become a serious option for the winger.

Ten Hag knows Garnacho well from their time together at Old Trafford and is interested in bringing the youngster to the Bundesliga side, TEAMtalk understands.

Lastly, Atletico Madrid are always keeping a close eye as well, with coach Diego Simeone a big admirer of his compatriot, Garnacho.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd expected to approve new Antony transfer with two enticing requests included

🔴⚫ Man Utd ‘make move’ to sign PSG forward who’s rejected new contract

🔴⚫ Matheus Cunha in dreamland with Man Utd to grant star’s historic demand

TIMELINE: Garnacho’s fall from favour at Man Utd

By Samuel Bannister

October 27, 2024: Erik ten Hag picks Garnacho as a starter and gives him the full 90 minutes against West Ham in what turns out to be his last game in charge of Man Utd.

October 30, 2024: Garnacho gets a goal and assist inside the opening half-hour of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game in caretaker charge of United against Leicester.

November 24, 2024: Garnacho starts as an attacking midfielder in Ruben Amorim’s first game at the helm, a draw with Ipswich.

November 28, 2024: Garnacho scores his first goal of the Amorim era against Bodo/Glimt, unaware it would be his last for more than three months.

December 15, 2024: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his squad altogether for the Manchester derby.

December 19, 2024: Amorim recalls Garnacho for an EFL Cup game against Tottenham, but only as a substitute for 20 minutes.

January 16, 2025: A start against Southampton is Garnacho’s first in over a month.

January 19, 2025: Garnacho is back on the bench against Brighton for United’s next fixture.

January 30, 2025: Amorim claims he is happy to have Garnacho in his squad despite speculation over a sale.

February 26, 2025: Garnacho goes straight down the tunnel when being taken off by Amorim in the first half against Ipswich.

February 28, 2025: Amorim says Garnacho will pay for a team dinner to apologise for his angry reaction to his substitution.

March 6, 2025: Amorim takes Garnacho off against Real Sociedad and attributes the decision to fatigue, but pundits like Paul Scholes blame it on the winger’s ‘sulkiness’.

May 21, 2025: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his starting lineup for the Europa League final, only bringing him on for 19 minutes in the loss to Spurs.

May 24, 2025: Amorim tells Garnacho to find a new club during a meeting at Carrington.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…