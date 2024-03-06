Manchester United are expected to wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on Erik ten Hag’s future, with the Dutchman in serious danger of being sacked, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Pressure has once again mounted on Ten Hag following the 3-1 derby defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. While Man Utd took the lead through an incredible Marcus Rashford strike in the eighth minute, they were ultimately played off the park and Phil Foden starred as City secured a memorable comeback win.

After the defeat, Ten Hag claimed there are only ‘really small margins’ between Man Utd and City. However, the gulf between the two sides is there for all to see.

While Man Utd are languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, relying on the FA Cup for silverware, City are firmly in the mix to complete another treble.

On Friday, TEAMtalk revealed that officials inside Man Utd view Ten Hag as a ‘dead man walking’, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team bound to make a managerial change this summer.

Reports have since claimed that Ratcliffe and Man Utd could make that change in the next few weeks, but top sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ten Hag will remain manager until the end of the campaign.

The Man Utd hierarchy do not want to disrupt the hunt for Champions League football by immediately axing Ten Hag and bringing in a whole new set of coaches.

While the Red Devils are way behind title chasers Liverpool, City and Arsenal, they could still qualify for the Champions League if the Premier League gets five spaces in next season’s version of the European competition. Man Utd are six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, having played a game more than Spurs’ 26.

Man Utd lose all faith in Erik ten Hag

Despite this, Ten Hag remains in serious danger with regards to the summer, as Man Utd have no trust in him to take the club forward anymore.

In terms of replacements, Man Utd have been linked with moves for ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi.

However, Zidane would rather manage in France or Italy next, while Inzaghi looks set to pen a new contract at Inter.

Instead, prospective new Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth is keen to appoint Graham Potter, having worked with the coach while at Brighton. Current Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is another top candidate.

Elsewhere, Ratcliffe and his fellow Man Utd officials have internally discussed a surprise move for a new Serie A target: Thiago Motta.

The former Barcelona midfielder is doing a brilliant job while in charge of Bologna. Motta’s side are fourth in the Italian top flight, ahead of Roma, Atalanta, Napoli and Lazio, and could feature in the Champions League next term.

At 41 years of age, Motta is viewed as one of the best young coaches currently operating in Europe.

A host of major European clubs have joined Man Utd in taking a look at Motta, including Bologna’s Italian rivals Juventus.

