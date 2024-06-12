Manchester United have begun talks with Erik ten Hag over transfer strategies, with the coach set to stay on at Old Trafford, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

A few days ago, Man Utd begun talking with Ten Hag about their summer transfer plans, in a sign that the Dutchman would stay on in his role as manager before the news broke late on Tuesday night. Man Utd have even decided to enter talks with Ten Hag about a new contract, despite months of speculation about both his future and the future of many first-team players.

Ten Hag has been able to communicate where the team most needs strengthening and he has zeroed in on a pair of French defenders as his first-choice targets.

However, after informing him that he will be the coach of United again next season, INEOS have been clear that there must be a leap in quality in the first games of next season.

For this reason, the Dutch coach asked to make concrete moves quickly in the transfer market, with a centre-back among the priorities for new signings.

The main aim for United is to buy a new experienced defender, especially considering Raphael Varane’s departure.

Jean-Clair Todibo remains among the top targets. United will look to take advantage of INEOS’ ownership of Todibo’s current club, Nice, and TEAMtalk can reveal they are planning to make a new attempt for the France star.

Todibo has also received interest from United’s rivals Liverpool, though Arne Slot’s side prefer other defenders such as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho and Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio.

Man Utd transfer news: Several defenders considered

The latter, Inacio, is also on Ten Hag’s shortlist, though Liverpool are better positioned to sign him, having held talks with his entourage over the last few months.

Todibo, meanwhile, has done an excellent job of improving his reputation at Nice following a failed spell at Barcelona, and Ten Hag believes that he would make an ideal signing for a team that needs experienced defenders who are in their prime.

It will also be worth keeping an eye on another name held in high esteem by both United and Ten Hag, Todibo’s compatriot Leny Yoro.

The competition for Yoro is fierce, especially from Real Madrid who have included him among their ideal targets to replace Nacho.

Despite Madrid’s pursuit, TEAMtalk can reveal that United are set to make a concrete approach to sign Yoro, with Ten Hag asking for two new first team-ready centre-backs.

United look set to extend the contract of veteran defender Jonny Evans but this is likely more for him to act as a mentor to the younger defenders in the squad.

