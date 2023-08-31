Exclusive: Ten Hag warned imminent Man Utd deal is a mistake, as Robbie Savage names best left-back option

Robbie Savage believes Manchester United are making an error with their left-back plans that involve Chelsea and Tottenham, with the pundit exclusively telling TEAMtalk who should deputise for the injured Luke Shaw.

The Red Devils are in the market for cover at left-back following the news Shaw could be sidelined for up to two months with a muscle injury. With Tyrell Malacia also on the treatment table, Ten Hag turned to right-back Diogo Dalot to fill the void last time out against Nottingham Forest.

However, the Dutch boss is exploring the market for a readymade loan option. Marc Cucurella and Sergio Reguilon are two names who feature highly on United’s shortlist.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein suggested it is Reguilon who United now favour despite Cucurella saying yes to United. However, when speaking to TEAMtalk, Robbie Savage, stressed the answer is already on the club’s books.

Savage believes Ten Hag need look no further than academy graduate, Alvaro Fernandez.

The 20-year-old impressed while loaned to Preston last season and Savage explained why Man Utd are missing a trick by moving for an option they don’t really need.

Short-term signing a waste of time – Savage

“Man Utd are looking at left-backs, they’ve been linked with so many,” said Savage. “Luke Shaw’s out, Tyrell Malacia is out, who will they go for?

“For me, I look at Alvaro Fernandez. Went on loan to Preston last year and did ever so well. United have got a fantastic academy and it’s proven over the years. Why not give Alvaro Fernandez an opportunity?

“He’s with the first-team squad in training, he might not be ready, but you’ve got to give him an opportunity because it will be a short-term fix.

“Why go and get an experienced player who might not hit the ground running at such a massive football club.

“The left-backs you’re going to get, unless you invest heavily in one who’s going to take the place of Luke Shaw, for me there’s no point.

“Allow Fernandez to have an opportunity in the first-team, that’s what Man Utd’s academy is all about.”

Fernandez heading to LaLiga?

Fernandez joined United when plucked from Real Madrid’s academy back in 2020.

However, rather than be given an opportunity to shine as Savage would like, another loan exit appears to be on the cards.

Spanish outlet Marca claim the left-back is ‘waiting patiently’ to join LaLiga side Granada, with an agreement between they and Man Utd described as ‘close.’

