Exclusive: Worrying reason PSG greenlit Manuel Ugarte sale to Man Utd revealed, as Ratcliffe takes big risk

PSG’s reasoning behind the decision to let Manuel Ugarte go this summer should give Manchester United pause for thought in their pursuit of the player, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The holding role in midfield has been a problem area for Manchester United for some time with Casemiro appearing decidedly off the pace throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United have already agreed personal terms with Ugarte over a move to Old Trafford and the belief is that PSG are happy to see him leave.

PSG will still attempt to recover the €60m fee they paid to bring Ugarte in from Sporting Lisbon. United, meanwhile, will aim to secure a deal at a lower price point.

However, TEAMtalk has exclusively learned why PSG are zeroing in on signing Joao Neves who’ll take the place of Ugarte and facilitate his transfer to Old Trafford.

We understand that PSG feel Ugarte is very limited and is not a ‘top level’ star. Furthermore, sources tell us PSG were left surprised at the standard of Ugarte following his arrival from Sporting, with the Uruguayan not the calibre of player they believed they were getting.

Ugarte was anonymous for PSG for large portions of last season, with the campaign exposing the player’s limitations outside of the usual defensive responsibilities.

He has been sound when it comes to fulfilling the defensive side of his brief, but failed to impress the PSG brass with his all-around game.

PSG have lined up Benfica ace Neves as a potential replacement for Ugarte and the hope is he’ll offset the mistake they made when signing Ugarte.

Neves has already given the thumbs up to joining PSG and talks between they and Benfica regarding the fee are in full swing.

DON’T MISS – Tottenham gifted double striker boost as Man Utd cool interest in 169-goal ace and tempting price set

Why do Manchester United want Ugarte?

Manchester United’s motivation in their pursuit of Ugarte is relatively straightforward as they seek to inject energy into an ageing midfield.

They will be looking to offload one of their central midfielders with Casemiro and Scott McTominay both up for grabs. Reports have also stated Christian Eriksen can leave if suitable bids are received.

At 23 years old, Ugarte also fits the bill when it comes to the transfer policy that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have in mind for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are now seeking to sign stars in their teens or early 20s who’ll spend their prime years at Old Trafford. United’s strategy will also ensure the players they sign retain sell-on value.

Despite their ambition and history, Manchester United are likely to be a little bit more forgiving of Ugarte’s limitations on the ball as long as he brings the energy and physicality they need in the middle of the park.

Indeed, a two-man pairing alongside Kobbie Mainoo would appear to be a match made in heaven given Mainoo’s propensity for roaming forward with his driving runs.

However, it might raise a few red flags that PSG have already determined Ugarte isn’t of the standard required at the top end of European football after just one season in Paris.

READ MORE – Ten Hag in dreamland as Man Utd strike agreement with signing No 3