Manchester United have no plans to embark on a bidding war with Manchester City for Elliot Anderson and are happy to let the Cityzens slug it out with Nottingham Forest over an increasingly eye-popping British record transfer, and with a journalist now naming the three players that INEOS are to put their energies into signing.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder is emerging as one of the most talked-about stories of the summer window after both Man Utd and Man City targeted a deal to sign the England man.

But after sources confirmed way back in March that the Tricky Trees would likely try and push his price up to unprecedented heights this summer, it is City who have emerged as the chief suitors for Anderson.

United’s refusal to make a firm drive to sealing his transfer comes off the back of an understanding that Anderson had long been leaning towards a move to the Etihad, with the Red Devils not wanting to get embroiled in what looked an increasingly expensive deal.

And with City already having one offer rejected for the player last week, it emerged on Wednesday night that a second offer, worth a total package of a British record £121m, has also been refused by Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis.

While Anderson has been described as United’s ‘dream target’, journalist Ben Jacobs has explained why they have been happy to take a backseat on the transfer and instead pin their focus on three other midfield targets.

Taking to X, Jacobs explained: “Manchester United view Elliot Anderson as a dream target, but they won’t get sucked into a bidding war, especially without player buy-in first.

“The cost of a deal, plus a feeling that Anderson favours Manchester City, mean Manchester United are advancing on other targets as of now.”

Confirming who they have in mind, Jacobs continued: “Matheus Fernandes remains one to watch with talks underway on the player side.

“Bournemouth will speak to Alex Scott further on his future soon and value him at around £80m. Carlos Baleba is also on Manchester United’s list as well.”

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Of that trio, we understand that it is Fernandes whose signing is most advanced.

Sources confirm United have already held talks with West Ham over a deal, and while competition for the Portuguese star is tough, the Red Devils believe they possess a significant advantage in the race in the form of director of football Jason Wilcox.

Indeed, Wilcox was responsible for first bringing the young midfielder to the Premier League with Southampton, and the two men have a respectful, professional relationship that could see United edge out the likes of PSG and Real Madrid – the latter of whom have this week discussed a move of their own – for the star.

And while Man Utd are actively assessing a variety of midfield reinforcements this summer, Fernandes is viewed internally as one of the standout options available.

However, a sticking point continues over West Ham’s valuation. The Hammers are understood to value the 21-year-old at the £80m mark, though United believe a price point of £50m to £60m is perhaps a better representation.

And while there had previously been a confidence that West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League would weaken their negotiation hand, the fact that Anderson’s deal could reach £125m-plus will surely only strengthen the London side’s resolve to hold out for the best possible price for the Portugal star.

United’s hopes are further boosted by our exclusive news last week that the Hammers are open to letting Fernandes move on and have at least cleared a summer exit following discussions with his representatives.

As for Scott, sources revealed on May 22 that United were increasingly open over a move for the Bournemouth star and were buoyed by the news that the player has rejected advances from the Cherries to sign a new deal.

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