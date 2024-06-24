Exit guaranteed, with Beckham to offer Man Utd superstar chance to play with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami

A major Manchester United star who WILL leave the club this summer will be offered the chance to form a super team alongside the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami.

As you might expect in a side containing Suarez and Messi, Inter Miami are currently the top scorers in MLS.

The club sit atop the Eastern Conference standings having plundered 46 goals in just 20 matches. Their defence has left a little to be desired, though that’s not all that unexpected given the lack of defensive effort they get from their superstar forwards.

Former Barcelona stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are also on the club’s books and speculation the high profile quartet could be joined by a fifth superstar is swirling.

Reports out of Argentina a fortnight ago revealed initial discussions over bringing Raphael Varane to Miami had begun.

The four-time Champions League winner will leave Man Utd as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30. United have already confirmed Varane is leaving, as are Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial via free agency too.

Developments on Varane’s potential switch to America went quiet, though a fresh update from the Mirror has shed new light on the move.

They state Inter Miami co-owner and president, David Beckham, is driving the move and will soon sanction an offer.

Indeed, it’s noted Beckham is ‘ready to offer Varane one last pay-day in the MLS in a bid to further boost the profile of the Florida-based club.’

Varane will not lack for alternative opportunities and has been linked with a return to boyhood club Lens as well as a money-spinning switch to Saudi Arabia.

However, the chance for the former Real Madrid stalwart to play alongside many of his old foes from Barcelona could reportedly appeal to the player.

How would Varane fit into MLS salary cap?

Inter Miami’s three designated player spots are currently taken up by Busquets, Messi and Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana.

The club could axe Campana to free up a spot for Varane, with the alternative being Varane takes a sizeable pay cut to fit within the salary cap.

That isn’t out of the question though after Alba and Suarez both slashed their weekly wage demands to help make their moves to Miami possible.

Varane was among the game’s greatest centre-halves during his prime at Real Madrid in which he lifted four Champions League titles and a World Cup with France.

His levels did dip somewhat after joining Man Utd, though injuries played a part and the defender did win the League Cup and FA Cup during his time in England.

