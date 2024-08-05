Jadon Sancho says he's glad to be back with Man Utd

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has resolved his issues with Erik ten Hag but there is still uncertainty surrounding his future amid interest from clubs across Europe.

The 24-year-old was banished from the Red Devils’ first team last season after a well-publicised falling out with the manager, before joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

Sancho showed signs of getting back to his best with Dortmund and played a key role in them reaching the Champions League final.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been prepared to sell the forward this summer amid interest from Dortmund, Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain, but Ten Hag seems set to give him another chance at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag even suggested in a recent interview that Sancho could play as a striker this season, with Rasmus Hojlund currently sidelined with an injury.

“Jadon can of course play as a striker. He can also play in wide areas but it could be he is a good option,” Ten Hag said.

Sancho signed for Man Utd for £73m in 2021 but is yet to live up to his huge price tag. He’s made 82 appearances to date for the Red Devils and scored just 12 goals in the process.

‘Terribly good’ Sancho could be back in Man Utd’s plans

Despite the persistent links with a move away from Man Utd, Sancho has revealed that he is happy to be back and is looking forward to the season ahead.

Asked if he is glad to be back playing, he told Man Utd TV: “Definitely, 100 per cent. 100 per cent, yes.

“It’s been nice, enjoying the weather, back with the lads, it’s been good. I love the facilities in America.”

According to the Daily Mail, a move to PSG ‘remains a possibility’ for Sancho, with Man Utd demanding £40m for his signature.

That price tag effectively rules Dortmund out of the race, but Juventus could put the funds generated from the sale of Tottenham target Federico Chiesa towards an offer for Sancho.

But Ten Hag has insisted that he is happy for Sancho to stay and fight for his place in Man Utd’s starting XI.

“We spoke well,” said the Ten Hag said.

“Anyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects well on that, then you draw a line and move on again.

“This club needs good players, and one thing is for sure: Jadon is a terribly good player. I hope that the click still comes, and that he will contribute to our success.”

IF Sancho does stay with the Red Devils, he will be competing with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho for minutes, while he could also provide cover for Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the striker position.

