Man Utd transfers: Exit-linked star throws curveball and hints at shock stay after FA Cup heroics

Manchester United are in for a busy summer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to sign more than one new midfielder to bolster the squad’s ranks.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are trying to find a buyer for experienced star Casemiro who is past his best and on huge wages of £350,000 per week.

Sofyan Amrabat, who was superb in Man Utd’s win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, is also expected to leave once his loan from Fiorentina expires.

Man Utd have the option to sign the Moroccan international permanently for £21m as per their agreement with the Italian side.

Multiple outlets have suggested that Ratcliffe has already decided against triggering that option – but Amrabat thinks staying at Old Trafford could be possible for him.

“Do I already know what I’m going to do next year? No. [Me and Man Utd] are going to talk,” said the 27-year-old in a recent interview.

“Staying is certainly an option. Look, I think it has been a very difficult season. For Manchester United it needs to be much better, and also for me personally.

“(The season) wasn’t easy. I have always remained calm and trained very hard. Ultimately, that patience has been rewarded.

“We are going to talk. Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, so who wouldn’t want to play football here? But all parties have to be happy with each other, so we will sit down now and see what happens.”

Paul Scholes heaps praise on Amrabat, Mainoo

Following the FA Cup final, Man Utd icon Paul Scholes heaped praise on Amrabat, comparing him to one of the best defensive midfielders there has ever been in European history.

“Like a prime Gattusso today,” the former midfielder wrote on his Instagram story alongside a picture of Amrabat lifting the trophy.

One player who certainly won’t be leaving Man Utd anytime soon is Kobbie Mainoo.

He put in a Man of the Match performance on Saturday, scoring the Red Devils’ second goal which won them the game.

Scholes believes that Mainoo, 19, is much better than he was at his age – which is high praise indeed and something supporters can get very excited about.

““Read a few comparisons between me and this kid [Mainoo] last week…don’t waste your time, he is 10 times the player I was at 19,” Scholes wrote on social media.

“Just love the way he receives the ball, the calmness, the awareness of what’s around him and of course big goals in big games. This boy is special, and he’s a f****** Red… laters.”

