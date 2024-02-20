Exit path for Man Utd outcast torched, with player Ten Hag doesn’t rate forced to find new options

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho does not expect to complete a permanent move to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was banished from the Red Devils squad earlier this season after he fell out with Erik ten Hag over his alleged poor attitude in training.

The dispute between Sancho and Ten Hag still hasn’t been resolved and Man Utd are trying to find a buyer for him in the summer.

Sancho re-signed for his previous club Dortmund on a six-month loan last month and already looks more at home back in the Bundesliga.

He’s made five appearances so far since his return, providing two assists in the process.

Having dropped out of the title race, Dortmund’s priority is trying to secure Champions League football for next season, while they are currently preparing to face PSV Eindhoven in the last 16 of this year’s competition.

READ MORE: Tottenham furious as Man Utd reignite interest in Harry Kane; shock Bayern Munich exit on the cards

Dortmund unlikely to meet Man Utd demands for Sancho

According to German outlet BILD, while Sancho is happy back at Dortmund, he is not expecting them to turn his loan into a permanent deal.

There is no option to buy included in the agreement despite the Bundesliga side trying to secure one in the initial negotiations with Man Utd.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the chances of a second loan spell at Dortmund are ‘slim,’ prompting speculation over where his next destination will be.

The only way Sancho could play for Man Utd again at this stage seems to be if he apologises to Ten Hag, or if the Dutch coach is sacked.

The Red Devils will look to recoup as much of the £73m they spent on Sancho as possible if they do sell him as expected, which Dortmund are unlikely to pay.

Sancho had plenty of suitors in January and some of them could return for him again come the summer.

West Ham, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Juventus and RB Leipzig were among those linked with the England international last month.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have also been keeping close tabs on Sancho’s situation, who earns an eye-watering £300,000 a week.

It’ll be interesting to see if any team are willing to match what Man Utd paid for Sancho. In all likelihood, though, they’ll be making a loss on the winger.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd to battle Chelsea for world-class Real Madrid ace amid brutal decision; Liverpool target also under threat