Man Utd exit rumours ramp up as senior star admits he’s the ‘wrong type of player’ for Ten Hag

Manchester United could soon lose one of their midfielders, as Christian Eriksen has spoken openly about his lack of game time under manager Erik ten Hag.

Eriksen joined Man Utd on a free transfer last summer following the expiry of his Brentford contract. He played an important role in Ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford, making 44 appearances in all competitions and registering two goals and 10 assists in that time.

The Dane helped Man Utd win the League Cup, reach the FA Cup final and get back into the top four.

However, Eriksen has fallen down the pecking order at the club following the summer arrivals of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat.

Eriksen has had to settle for a place on the bench in Man Utd’s last three Premier League games, while he has only managed a full 90 minutes in three of his nine outings this term.

Eriksen’s game time could go from bad to worse following Scott McTominay’s heroics against Brentford on Saturday. McTominay bagged two injury-time goals to help the Red Devils win 2-1, and this could see Ten Hag give the Scotland international more starts over the coming months.

READ MORE: Costly Man Utd flop namechecked by former club’s manager as shock January transfer chance arises

During an interview with Danish source Ekstra Bladet, Eriksen was asked about his struggles this season. Surprisingly, he admitted he is not the right fit for Ten Hag, in a move which could lead to a 2024 transfer away from Man Utd.

“I think you should ask the coach what he thinks. We’ve been hit hard by injuries in defence,” Eriksen said (via the Daily Express).

Ten Hag wants ‘different player’ to Christian Eriksen

“We’ve simply conceded too many goals. I was sick last week, but I feel fine. I don’t have any injuries.

“My body feels good and of course I want to play every game. But if you’ve seen the games yourself, you might also realise that he [Ten Hag] plays with a different type of player than me.”

It is quite rare for a player to admit publicly that he does not have the correct style for his manager. Perhaps Eriksen knows his days at Man Utd are numbered and he is attempting to drum up interest in his services before the January window opens, by putting other teams on alert.

Should Eriksen come onto the market, then most sides in the Prem should be looking to snare him. While he is now 31 years of age, he is still a classy midfielder who excels at creating chances for those playing in more advanced roles.

Eriksen is not alone in considering finding a new club, as one of his Man Utd team-mates is reportedly eager to become the ‘main man’ elsewhere.