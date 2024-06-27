Interest in snapping up departing Manchester United star Raphael Varane is widespread and the latest club to show their hand are doing so at the behest of Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas.

Varane joined Man Utd from Real Madrid in a deal worth £42m back in 2021. Varane was among the most dominant centre-halves in world football in Spain, though injuries limited his impact in England.

Varane’s future at Old Trafford was always going to come to a head this summer. The veteran Frenchman’s contract expires on June 30 and United had an option to extend his stay by 12 months.

However, doing so would have kept Varane on his colossal £340,000-a-week wages.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe overseeing a youthful recruitment drive and aiming to shred the wage bill, the decision was taken to let Varane walk.

Man Utd are currently in the market for one and more probably two new centre-backs. A replacement for Varane is required, though the sheer amount of interest in snapping him up is beginning to suggest letting him go may be a mistake.

MLS outfit Inter Miami – where the likes of Alba, Busquets, Suarez and Messi play – have explored the signing of Varane. Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is driving the move and reports claim he’ll soon table an offer.

31-year-old Varane also has confirmed interest from Saudi Arabia as well as boyhood club Lens too.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Varane’s next step could take him to Serie A.

Fabregas wants Varane at Como

Newly-promoted Como – whose assistant manager is Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas – have made Varane their “dream target.”

Como will compete in Serie A for the first time in over 20 years next season and the ambitious club have already made headlines with the acquisition of 44-cap Italy international, Andrea Belotti.

Taking to X, Romano revealed Como hope to follow that coup up with the signing of Varane. However, a move is far from straightforward given the mass interest Varane is courting.

Romano wrote: “Como’s dream target for the centre back position is Raphael Varane as free agent.

“Cesc Fabregas wants Varane and they will try to make it happen, but there are several clubs interested in Europe and abroad — not an easy one.

“Varane will decide his future soon.”

Have Man Utd made a mistake letting Varane go?

Varane proved he still has plenty left to give when starring alongside Lisandro Martinez in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Nonetheless, Man Utd’s decision to let Varane leave is understandable for two obvious reasons.

Firstly, his injury record is chequered and is unlikely to improve the deeper he gets into his 30s.

Secondly, his sky high wages placed him in the top three of Man Utd’s highest earning players – all of whom are either leaving the club this summer or have been put up for sale.

