Expected Michael Carrick sack outcome revealed as two new reasons for STAYING at Man Utd emerge

The anticipation is Michael Carrick WILL be sacked before the club’s next fixture, though a report has detailed two reasons why Manchester United could perform a U-turn and stand by their man.

Man Utd are a shambles yet again, with players speaking out, the manager looking lost, tactics non-existent, the ownership weak, performances dire, results worse, and fans furious.

In these situations, it’s generally always the manager who pays the price, and on Tuesday morning, TEAMtalk were informed the expectation is Michael Carrick will be sacked before the club’s next game versus Chelsea on Saturday.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘Behind the scenes, sporting director Jason Wilcox has been leading talks alongside chief executive Omar Berrada as the club work through their plans for the next stage of the season. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was part of the talks, via video link.

‘We understand the INEOS supremo remains behind Wilcox, and he will back his final decision on the Carrick situation.

‘Sources have already indicated that United are likely to part company with Carrick before Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

‘A formal decision has yet to be confirmed, but those familiar with the situation expect the club to make a change before that fixture.’

A fresh update from The Athletic confirmed high-level talks regarding whether or not to fire Carrick are taking place.

However, the report also noted two reasons why Man Utd may ultimately decide to stick with Carrick despite the overwhelming expectation he’ll be sacked.

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Why Man Utd might not sack Michael Carrick

They stated: ‘There have been no guarantees he will stay in place for the visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday and so he and United are in limbo.

‘That situation cannot be entertained much longer. Clarity is needed, and it must be communicated properly.

‘Some people with deep bonds to United, watching on, believe the board backing Carrick could break that cycle of change in the dugout. But if that is the case, it requires Berrada and Wilcox to say so publicly, and why.

‘Conversely, there are lingering suspicions that financial factors are at play.

‘The cost of dismissing Carrick four months into a two-year contract, combined with inevitable exits of his staff and the price of hiring a replacement, could be considerable for a club that declined to sign even a budget striker or a left-back on loan in the summer market because of the bottom line.’

In the event United do dismiss Carrick, TEAMtalk understands Eddie Howe – who is the preffered choice of Wilcox – is prepared to say yes if the call comes.

Furthermore, his trusted staff including Jason Tindall are also on board with following Howe into Old Trafford, and United do not view the compensation fees required to hire Howe and his staff (roughly £6m in total) as a deal-breaker.

The other main candidate in the frame is Julian Nagelsmann, though as mentioned, Howe is Wilcox’s top pick and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to lean heavily on his director of football’s wisdom.

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