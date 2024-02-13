Expensive Man Utd flop offered ‘lifeline’ as Rashford wanted by juggernaut; ‘eyes on’ Garnacho

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Antony could have a “lifeline” as there will be “eyes on” Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, with a huge side interested in the former.

United’s attack has faltered at points this season. Indeed, there have been seven Premier League games in which they haven’t scored a goal, and the members of the forward line struggled early on.

Rasmus Hojlund took 15 games to get off the mark in the league, and Rashford blanked for a while.

Both of those players have hit form at the same time, and that’s coincided with Garnacho’s explosion, with the winger clearly enjoying life on the right wing.

One attacker who is not having such a good time is Antony.

An £86million signing in the summer of 2022, the Brazilian scored just four times in the Premier League in his first campaign, and is yet to do so this term, despite having played 19 times.

He’s been benched in four of the last five league games, and Garnacho’s rise on the right means things look bleak for his future.

Given United paid so much for Antony, they might soon decide to cut their losses before his value drops any further.

Interest in other attackers offers Antony ‘lifeline’

Transfer insider Jones believes his United career could be saved by interest in other attackers ahead of him in the pecking order.

“I’m sure there are clubs out there that actually have an eye on Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford at the moment, just wondering if they could even get them out of there at some point, but United have to build on those three,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“So then you’ve got Antony and Jadon Sancho leftover as spare parts.

“Sancho won’t be coming back anytime that Erik ten Hag is still at the club. Antony could still have a lifeline, even if that lifeline doesn’t really seem worth having. Because United could definitely go on without him from this point.”

Rashford wanted by Real Madrid

It seems there is already interest in Rashford, and it comes from European juggernauts Real Madrid.

Indeed, they apparently intend to re-sign Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo in order to offer him to United, along with some cash.

If United were to let their superstar attacker go, however unlikely it might seem, Antony would surely be needed.

Indeed, he’d move up a step in the pecking order if Rashford was to leave, and that might be his best chance of having a consistent role again.

