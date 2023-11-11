Expensive Man Utd transfer ‘was a mistake’ as Prem icon bashes decision to leave last club

William Gallas has detailed his belief that Mason Mount moving to Manchester United “was a mistake” despite the fact he could not come to an agreement with Chelsea.

Mount was a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge. That largely owed to the fact that he came through the academy at Chelsea and started to put up some good numbers in senior football.

Indeed, in just his first season in the top flight for the Blues, Mount scored seven goals and provided six assists.

Two seasons later, he had his best campaign for the club, notching 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 Premier League games. While his production fell off last term, that was due to a combination of factors including injured and the entire side being poor.

Mount had become one of Chelsea’s most important players by that point, yet he was sent on his way to Man Utd in the summer in a £55million deal.

He had been in talks with the Blues over a new contract and reportedly wanted his new terms to reflect his squad status and was keen to be paid among the club’s top earners.

It seems the Blues were not able to offer him that, as talks broke down, and they allowed him to head to United.

However, since moving to Old Trafford, things have not been going his way.

Gallas brands Mount move ‘a mistake’

In 11 games in all competitions this season, Mount has provided one assist and is yet to score. Of his eight Premier League appearances for United, four have come from the bench.

Former Premier League defender Gallas has weighed in on his decision to move to United, believing it was the wrong one.

“I think people understand why Mount left, even if his transfer to Man United was a mistake. His performances haven’t been great,” he told Lord Ping.

It seems Gallas feels remaining with Chelsea would have been best, as he touched upon the fact he was brought up as their player, while reiterating the mistake he’s made.

“Mount was a Chelsea boy, but they couldn’t find a solution. It was a mistake.”

While the transfer hasn’t worked out yet, the Blues allowed him to leave, so he can’t really be to blame for things going wrong.

What’s more, if they weren’t willing to reward him for the service he has put up for the club, it seems he was well within his rights to seek a move elsewhere.

In any case, he’ll want his production to improve, as he doesn’t look like a £55million player at the moment.

READ MORE: Man Utd keen to resist ‘jaw-dropping riches’ as star put out of reach from Saudi advances