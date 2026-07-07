Expert reveals ‘main strengths’ of £86m midfielder Man Utd are about to bid for

Manchester United are poised to make their move for a world class midfielder, and the player’s ‘main strengths’ and what he’d bring to Old Trafford have been detailed.

Ederson will become Man Utd’s first midfield signing of the summer, with numerous sources insisting over the past 48 hours that there is no scope for that deal being called off.

However, while a deal to sign the Brazilian was struck more than a month ago, Man Utd have struggled to make progress on signings two and three in central midfield.

Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson have all come and gone. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the next two players in United’s sights are Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Neither player will be easy to sign, with Bournemouth refusing to sell £80m-rated Scott this summer, and €100m/£86m-rated Tchouameni wishing to stay at Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, Man Utd will at least make attempts, with Spanish outlet AS claiming Man Utd are ‘coming for Tchouameni.’

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United are reportedly ready to ‘put a lot of money on the table to secure a signing they consider essential.’ The first ‘contacts’ for the deal are now imminent, per the report.

AS, like Romano before them, noted this is a difficult deal for the Red Devils to make.

Aside from Tchouameni wanting to stay, returning Real manager, Jose Mourinho, doesn’t want to sell the Frenchman anyway.

Nevertheless, should Man Utd spring a surprise and complete the blockbuster transfer, a LaLiga football expert has provided insight into what Tchouameni will bring to the Red Devils.

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Tchouameni’s ‘main strengths’ detailed

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Mark Sochon – who is the editor of online outlet LaLigaExpert – stated: “I think his main strengths are his physicality, [he is] tall, strong.

“He is very disciplined, disciplined positionally, and, also, he’s quite a versatile player.

“He can play in a single pivot, double pivot, he’s played a fair bit at centre back as well, although I don’t think it’s necessarily his best position, but he’s absolutely useful there as sort of a back-up.

“I think back to his height in defending set pieces too, he’s pretty good at that as well.”

Romano has previously revealed INEOS view Tchouameni as quite literally the perfect successor to Casemiro, and a ‘dream’ signing.

As such, we can expect to see Tchouameni line up in more of a defensive midfield role if signed by United, with the midfielder alongside him given more license to roam, just as Kobbie Mainoo had when playing alongside Casemiro last term.

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