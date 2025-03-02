Manchester United are ready to challenge Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona for the signing of Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak, it has been claimed.

Isak is enjoying another brilliant campaign at Newcastle, having found the back of the net 21 times in 30 appearances across all competitions. That includes 19 goals in just 24 Premier League games from the striker.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Newcastle have given Isak a huge £120million (€145m / $151m) price tag, and that could rise further if they manage to tie him down to a new contract.

But top clubs in England and beyond continue to monitor Isak. They have been given hope of securing a blockbuster transfer due to the fact that Isak will not pen a contract extension if Newcastle fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Catalan source Mundo Deportivo has now provided an update on Isak’s situation (via Man Utd News). They reiterate the fact that Barca would love to sign Isak this summer, but they will find it tough to land him before big Premier League sides.

The report states that Man Utd have burst into the race for the Swedish star, setting up a transfer battle with rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

United chiefs are getting ‘desperate’ as they need to ‘relaunch’ Ruben Amorim’s failing project, and Isak has been identified as the man to turn the club’s fortunes around.

The Red Devils will have far more money to play with in the summer following a quiet January window, though it remains to be seen whether they can meet Newcastle’s colossal asking price.

Plus, as Isak sees himself as a Champions League-level player, United would need to convince him that they will be able to get into the competition as soon as possible.

DON’T MISS: ‘Dominant’ Man Utd defensive star told why he can become the next William Saliba

Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal all want Isak

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Isak but have yet to make a firm move for him, which could prove costly.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on February 13 that the 25-year-old is open to joining title favourites Liverpool, should they enter talks with Newcastle.

Liverpool do hold interest in Isak as they look to replace Darwin Nunez, but they are less likely than United or Arsenal to spend well over £100m to sign him.

Isak would be a fantastic signing for United as he is a stellar upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund.

In January, Jamie Carragher said of Isak: “He is the best striker in the Premier League right now, and he is, I don’t think it’s actually close right now, I think he’s the real standout.

“He’s not just a goalscorer, you’re seeing some of his touches, and I can never forget the first time I saw him play live.

“It was a couple of years ago, maybe two or three years ago at Anfield, very early on in the season, he scored a goal, he ran through, and the thing about him is, when he’s got a chance to score or he’s got to finish, he’s one of those strikers you never expect him to miss, he’s always got that coolness in front of goal.”

Man Utd transfers: Osimhen latest; Antony escape route

Meanwhile, United remain in the mix for fellow striker Victor Osimhen but have reportedly been overtaken by Arsenal in the chase for his services.

A move to Arsenal is described as a serious option for the Nigerian as he pushes to leave Napoli on a permanent basis this summer.

United flop Antony is shining on loan at Real Betis and there is already speculation about where he will go in the summer.

Reports in Italy suggest Juventus will rival Betis for Antony’s permanent signing once his loan spell in La Liga is over.

QUIZ: Most expensive signings 2015-2024