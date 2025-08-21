Man Utd are reportedly considering a late transfer window move for a highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder who was recommended to Real Madrid by Bernabeu legend Toni Kroos earlier this summer.

Having endured a woeful campaign last time out, Ruben Amorim, supported by director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, is starting to revamp his first-team squad at Old Trafford and has already brought in the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to bolster his frontline.

However, Man Utd also remain in the market for a new goalkeeper and another central midfielder – and that’s where Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller enters the equation.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the 24-year-old is on Red Devils’ shortlist to strengthen Amorim’s engine room – a list that TEAMtalk can reveal also includes Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

The report states that internal discussions are taking place over different targets, with Stiller’s name coming up in discussions. However, there are no guarantees that anything will develop at this stage.

Stiller joined Stuttgart from Hoffenheim two summers ago and has featured 82 times for his current employers, bagging five goals and 17 assists in that time.

Last season, he started 31 Bundesliga matches as his team finished ninth in the table. He also played eight Champions League matches, with Stuttgart failing to make it beyond the group stages.

The former Bayern Munich academy player, who predominantly plays as a deep-lying midfielder, is known for his exceptional passing abilities and was handed his international debut for Germany last September. He has gone on to play four matches for his country to date.

Stiller earns rave reviews from Kroos

Meanwhile, it was reported by Marca earlier in the summer that Kroos endorsed Stiller to his old club Real Madrid after Los Blancos missed out to Barcelona in the LaLiga title race. However, Xabi Alonso’s men are yet to follow up on that recommendation.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have also been linked with Stiller in the past, while Arsenal decided not to pursue the player’s signature before they completed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi back in July.

If United do decide to turn their interest in the 24-year-old into something more concrete, Stiller would provide immediate competition for Manuel Ugarte for the No.6 role at Old Trafford.

His arrival will not come cheap though, with Stuttgart expected to demand around £52million (€60m / $70m) for his services.

