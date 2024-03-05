Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer with the striker edging to the top of Dan Ashworth and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s wanted list after starring in front of the top scout.

The Red Devils have a new regime in charge at Old Trafford following Ratcliffe’s £1.4bn purchase into 27.7% of Manchester United. And the British businessman has been quickly assembling a crack team of the game’s top names to help transform the club’s fortunes and return the famous club to the pinnacle of English and European football.

Indeed, the appointment of Omar Berrada as new CEO was made ahead of the official confirmation of Ratcliffe’s purchase into United; the 45-year-old making the cross-city switch from near neighbours Manchester City.

Next to follow is the arrival of Jean-Claude Blanc as a club director, who will leave a similar role with INEOS, and having previously worked at both PSG and Juventus.

And the biggest arrival of all behind the scenes is expected to follow with Ashworth‘s appointment as the club’s first-ever sporting director soon to be confirmed once a compensation package has been agreed with Newcastle.

Ashworth’s role for United will be simple: to identify and sign the best talent in the world game to help restore United to greatness.

Of course, it won’t be an instant fix for a club, who has shown under Erik ten Hag this season that there are several areas of the team that needs fixing.

However, by widespread accounts, Ashworth and Ratcliffe want to make up to four high-profile signings this summer to take the club to the next level.

Man Utd scout wowed by Joshua Zirkzee

Targeting the spine of the United side, it’s reported the new regime plans to bring in a new defender, midfielder and striker to over the summer months. A new right-sided winger – potentially to replace the ineffective Antony and loanees Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri – is also a strong desire.

And while Ashworth is yet to be officially start work in his new role, it’s believed conversations have already been had between himself and Ratcliffe over would-be summer targets.

To that end, reports in Italy have this week claimed United’s efforts to sign a new striker have intensified.

United are likely to say farewell to the ineffective Anthony Martial after nine years at the club and a replacement – as well as cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund – will be required.

To that end, the Red Devils have on Tuesday morning been surprisingly linked with a move for Victor Osimhen once again, despite the huge €130m exit fee that exists in his Napoli deal.

However, a more likely target – and in one keeping with Ratcliffe’s vision of signing players for whom United won’t make a loss on – is Bologna frontman Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old moved to the Serie A side in summer 2022 from Bayern Munich and has quickly established himself as one of the best upcoming strikers in Europe.

Having been strongly linked with a move for his services for a good few weeks, la Gazzetta dello Sport claims United deployed their top scout to check in on Zirkzee in their win over Atalanta over the weekend.

How much will a deal cost Man Utd for Zirkzee?

And the scout will not have failed to have been impressed with Zirkzee, who chose the right game to shine and put in one of his best performances yet for Thiago Motta’s side.

Converting a penalty to make it 1-1, Zirkzee also played a role in Lewis Ferguson’s winner as the Serie A side continued their excellent season so far with an impressive win in Bergamo.

Now according to the report, Zirkzee has ‘left his calling card’ to United’s scout with the display and, having moved on to 11 goals for the season, they are ready to step up their interest in acquiring the Dutchman’s services.

His former side Bayern Munich do have the option to re-sign the striker, who recently received his first senior call-up to the Netherlands squad, ahead of all other suitors. And the Germans have a €40m (£34.2m) option to bring the 41-goal star back to the Allianz Arena should they require this summer.

However, they appear unlikely to take up that chance, with Mathys Tel currently providing quality back up to Harry Kane and with Eric Choupo-Moting also on their books and likely to sign a one-year extension to his current deal.

As a result, that will give Bologna the option to sell Zirkzee for as high a fee as possible, which Gazzetta dello Sport now claims is set at a minimum €60m (£51.3m).

However, claiming Bologna are ‘rubbing their hands’ at a potential windfall, it’s claimed they may even look to generate as much as €80m (£68m) – and double Bayern’s clause – from Zirkzee’s sale.

They believe, given the similar fee Atalanta claimed from United for the sale of Hojlund last summer, they are well within their rights to demand similar.

Having paid just €8.5m to Bayern for the youngster just two years ago, they stand to make an enormous profit and claim the biggest fee in their history, shattering their current record which stands at the €24.5m that Napoli paid for Simone Verdi in summer 2018.

