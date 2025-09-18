Ruben Amorim has been told he may have allowed a diamond to leave Manchester United too soon, with Rasmus Hojlund hitting the ground running at Napoli and already being described as an “extraordinary player” by a bedazzled former midfielder.

The Dane moved to Old Trafford in summer 2023, having been signed for Manchester United in a £73m deal from Atalanta. Viewed at the time as a long-term option for their attack, a mediocre first season at Old Trafford was followed by a troubled second, in which the raw 22-year-old failed to find his best form.

As his confidence dipped, and his goals output dried up, a barren run in front of goal saw him finish his second season at Old Trafford with a meagre 10 goals in 56 appearances.

With Amorim quickly deciding Hojlund was not the man to lead his line in the long run, it came as no surprise when, shortly after news of interest in Benjamin Sesko was confirmed, United made it clear they were willing to let Hojlund move.

Eventually, Hojlund’s exit, after links with multiple sides, was secured on deadline day when Napoli acted quickly to bring the United striker to the Amalfi coast, after Antonio Conte’s side reacted quickly to the injury loss of Romelu Lukaku.

Now United’s judgement in letting Hojlund leave has been called into question, with the Dane notching a debut goal just 14 minutes into his debut against Fiorentina.

Off the back of that display, former Napoli midfielder Ivano Trotta reckons his former club have picked up a bargain.

“Hojlund is an extraordinary player. He really impressed me against Fiorentina. He has incredible qualities. The €40-50m spent is justified because we are talking about a young talent with great potential,” Trotta said on 1 Station Radio.

“In the end, things turned out well because Hojlund has shown himself to be a very strong footballer, and for the price Napoli paid, they got a bargain. In just 14 minutes, he scored a goal as a pure striker. It wasn’t easy to read that vertical pass from Spinazzola and avoid being caught offside. He has the traits of a top player.”

Hojlund can rebuild career at Napoli – has Amorim made a mistake?

Trotta also raved about the way Hojlund took his goal as the player prepares to lead the line on Thursday evening against Manchester City.

“That goal was extremely difficult because the defender was closing in, and he used his body perfectly to hold his position, while keeping composure.

“However, what impressed me the most was his ability to help the team move up the pitch. When Napoli played quick, vertical passes, he shielded the ball, and the defender couldn’t get in front of him. That is decisive. He’s a strong player, with great potential and in my opinion, Napoli even underpaid for the great value he brings. Once again, they’ve made a great signing.”

Napoli’s signing of Hojlund certainly looks a shrewd piece of business. They have brought the Dane for an initial €6m loan fee and that does contain some clauses in which the deal can become a permanent €44m move.

One of those hinges on Champions League qualification but with Napoli three from three so far in Serie A, they do look well placed to secure their place again.

And if he fulfils the promise he has showed in his first game with the Partenopei, the move will raise question marks over whether Amorim was too quick to cast aside the player.

Away from the glaring spotlight of Old Trafford, he will certainly be given every chance to rebuild his shattered confidence and can thrive back in the safer surroundings of Serie A football.

That, in turn, will shift further pressure back towards United and Amorim and the man who has effectively replaced him, in Sesko.

However, it turns out, all eyes will be on Hojlund again when he takes centre stage for Napoli on his return to Manchester in the Champions League to take on Pep Guardiola’s City on Thursday evening.

