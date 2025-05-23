Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are reportedly ‘preparing’ a huge bid for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, as they look to capitalise on the club’s need to generate funds this summer.

The Red Devils have endured their worst season for decades and currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, and out of Europe next season after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

It’s no secret that a major squad rebuild is required for Ruben Amorim to build a quality squad that fits his system, and Man Utd will have to part ways with several players as a result.

According to Football Insider, Al Hilal are preparing an ‘eye-watering bid’ of £80m for Fernandes as they look to force Amorim’s side into a reluctant sale.

‘Interest in Fernandes has been well-documented from Saudi Arabia, and one club in particular [Al Hilal] now appear to be attempting to change the Red Devils’ minds before the end of the season,’ the report adds.

Fernandes, 30, is arguably Man Utd’s most important player, having notched 19 goals and 19 assists across all competitions this season.

However, he fuelled speculation after the Europa League final, saying in an interview: “I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to great days.

“In the day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way. If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cash in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”

Man Utd don’t want to sell Bruno – could a big offer change things?

There are a number of stars Man Utd will likely cash in on. Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho are some of the top candidates, for instance.

And the message from sources and multiple outlets has been clear: Amorim values Fernandes and he wants to keep him, so only a mega offer would convince the Red Devils to sell, and £80m may not be enough.

That was backed up by GiveMeSport who stated: ‘Manchester United do not want to sell Fernandes due to seeing him as being integral to their project, according to GMS sources, and there is determination to resist the temptation to sanction his departure even if astronomical proposals are put on the table as Al-Hilal aim to wrap up a deal in the coming days.’

The other question is whether Fernandes would consider a switch to Saudi while he is in the prime of his career.

The interest from Al Hilal is concrete, so it will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming days and weeks.

