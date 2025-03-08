Manchester United are keen on Middlesbrough ace Hayden Hackney and two other Championship stars as they aim to build a stellar squad for the future, according to a report.

Man Utd are preparing for a big summer, with head coach Ruben Amorim eager for several areas of the team to be strengthened. United could sign a new striker, central midfielder, right wing-back and centre-back this summer, while they have also been tipped to swoop for a new goalkeeper to replace the under-fire Andre Onana.

In order to fund such deals, United will need to offload a number of unwanted players. Candidates to leave include Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

According to the Daily Mail, United are looking to sign some of the best young players in the Championship, who they feel are ready to step up to the Premier League.

Boro midfielder Hackney is named as one of the targets for United’s head of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

Hackney is only 22 years old but has already made over 100 appearances for Boro. He is a regular in the England U21 side, cementing his status as one of the top starlets in the country.

United missed out on Jude Bellingham – one of the best players the Championship has ever produced – when he swapped Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund in July 2020.

INEOS do not want to repeat this hugely frustrating transfer miss and are tracking two more Championship stars in addition to Hackney.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫⚪ Man Utd enter talks to sign fearsome striker as price tag set

Hackney, Rigg and Bellingham all on Man Utd shortlist

The report adds that United are also admirers of thriving Sunderland duo Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham.

The pair are just 17 and 19 respectively and have both played starring roles in Sunderland’s push for promotion.

If previous reports are to be believed, then Rigg is the player most likely to head to Old Trafford in the summer.

United were first linked with the creative midfielder back in November.

In February, it emerged that United have identified Rigg as a ‘must-have’ signing.

Sunderland have provisionally set the England youth international’s price tag at £25m. However, that fee will largely depend on whether they are playing in the Championship or Premier League next term.

As Rigg, Hackney and Bellingham are all midfielders, it is likely that only one or two of them will join United, should Vivell accelerate the club’s interest.

Man Utd transfers: Mainoo exit; Adeyemi claim

Meanwhile, United fans have been warned that the club might lose Kobbie Mainoo this summer.

The Guardian report that Mainoo is poised to reject United’s latest contract offer, with the midfielder considering a move abroad.

In terms of new arrivals at United, Karim Adeyemi has been tipped to join Amorim’s project.

United are said to be in pole position for the Borussia Dortmund winger, ahead of clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea.

QUIZ: Who joined United first?