Fabian Hurzeler reaches decision on replacing Michael Carrick at Man Utd

Fabian Hurzeler has reacted to Manchester United’s interest, with reports revealing how both he and Brighton now view the situation.

Hurzeler is working wonders on the south coast right now, with his Brighton side not only the league’s top scorers, but also boasting the joint-meanest defence.

At just 33, Hurzeler is widely regarded as one of world football’s premier young managers. And given he’s already well versed in Premier League football, it’s easy to see why Man Utd are interested.

The Red Devils’ current boss, Michael Carrick, looks painfully out of his depth at Old Trafford.

Carrick watched his side exit the League Cup at the earliest opportunity, and just one win has been secured in the league so far. At present, Man Utd sit just two points outside of the relegation zone.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are not ready to push the panic button and sack Carrick just yet. However, they won’t sit idly by if results don’t improve, and there’s no shortage of intriguing managers on their radar.

Antonio Conte wants the job. Both he and Eddie Howe – also on United’s shortlist – are out of work and available to hire.

Hurzeler, meanwhile, would perhaps represent the most progressive option, though according to Football Insider, he wouldn’t necessarily jump at the chance to join Man Utd like many might have expected.

Fabian Hurzeler ready to reject Man Utd

Their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, explained: ‘Fabian Hurzeler is “happy” at Brighton and has no plans to leave any time soon.’

O’Rourke went on to add: ‘The German has been heavily linked with the Manchester United manager’s job in recent weeks, but remains fully committed to the project at the Amex Stadium.;

Rubberstamping Hurzeler isn’t guaranteed to take flight if Man Utd sack Carrick, the reporter concluded: ‘He is not ready to jump ship just yet.’

Brighton react to Man Utd interest in Fabian Hurzeler

What’s more, a recent update from the same source claimed Brighton aren’t particularly fearful of a Man Utd raid either.

That’s despite the fact TEAMtalk has learned United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is a confirmed admirer of Hurzeler.

O’Rourke stated earlier this week: ‘Brighton are “relaxed” about the long-term future of manager Fabian Hurzeler amid an impressive start to the season.

‘The German has been heavily linked with the Manchester United job in recent weeks, but the Seagulls have had “no contact” from any other club at this stage.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Erik ten Hag says Man Utd sold midfielder AGAINST his wishes and now INEOS want him back

* Man Utd want to sign £50m left-back who isn’t left-footed in January

* Teddy Sheringham ‘not sold’ on Man Utd summer signing and sends blunt message to Marcus Rashford

‘Hurzeler’s stock has risen dramatically in recent months, but Brighton have him tied down under contract until the summer of 2029.

‘Sources say that the South Coast outfit are not worried about the prospect of the 33-year-old leaving any time soon, although they are “not surprised” by the interest.’