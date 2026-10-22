Fabian Hurzeler to Man Utd bombshell drops as ANOTHER dream candidate emerges

Manchester United face two problems in hiring Fabian Hurzeler as their next manager should they sack Michael Carrick, according to a report, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, taking a liking to another in-work Premier League boss.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier on October 22 that Man Utd are still backing Carrick.

We understand that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox still has faith in Carrick, despite the Red Devils suffering a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

However, Man Utd are looking at potential candidates should they have to fire Carrick.

Earlier this month, Graeme Bailey reported that Wilcox is a firm admirer of Hurzeler.

Sources have told us that Brighton are relaxed about Hurzeler’s future, with Bailey reporting that the Seagulls ‘remain confident that their head coach will not be tempted away at this stage’.

The German has done an exceptional job at Brighton since taking over in the summer of 2024.

Hurzeler has guided Brighton to eighth place in the Premier League table for the past two seasons.

The Seagulls are currently third in the Premier League table with 16 points from seven matches, five points behind leaders Manchester City.

According to The Sun, Hurzeler is ‘considered the outstanding Premier league candidate by senior figures at United’.

The problem for Man Utd co-owners INEOS is that for them to get Hurzeler from Brighton, they would have to pay a ‘hefty compensation fee’.

In a separate report, The Sun has claimed that Brighton are ‘confident’ that they will keep the German manager, who does not have a release clause in his contract.

The Seagulls’ stance was also made clear by TEAMtalk sources on October 16.

Another problem for Man Utd, according to the publication, is that Hurzeler himself would not fancy a move to Old Trafford.

The report stated: ‘It looks as though Hurzeler is on a mission to secure Champions League football for the club so would turn down any approach from United who are in disarray and need a massive rebuilding job.

‘Hurzeler is more likely to be interested only in a job from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal or Manchester City but such an offer is unlikely to come any time soon.’

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Unai Emery also on Man Utd radar

TEAMtalk understands that Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann are all on Man Utd’s radar as potential candidates for the managerial role.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Conte is ready to replace Carrick as the Man Utd manager now.

We also understand that Howe is willing to get back into football management after parting ways with Newcastle United at the end of last season.

Nagelsmann, too, is said to be keen on taking charge of Man Utd.

According to The i Paper, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is also among the ‘dream candidates to replace’ Carrick.

Emery has transformed Villa, who are now regulars in the Champions League and are expected to finish in the top four of the Premier League table yet again this season.

The report stated: ‘The i Paper understands that Emery, who led Villa to the Europa League title and qualifying for the Champions League, has plenty of admirers among the Old Trafford hierarchy, who noted how he was forced to rip up and rebuild his squad in a summer spent wrangling with financial fair play regulations.

‘His superb record at Villa Park has seen him deliver two fourth-placed finishes and also a Champions League quarter-final – vastly superior to anything United have served up during the same period.

‘Whether Emery, who has been at Villa Park since 2022, would entertain a job offer from Manchester United remains to be seen.

‘Sources close to him have suggested he is absolutely committed to Villa, where he enjoys huge power and influence, but there would undoubtedly be interest from the Old Trafford hierarchy in the Spaniard if Carrick leaves.’

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