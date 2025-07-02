Manchester United are ready to make a play to convince a Champions League winner to move to Old Trafford, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses whether manager Ruben Amorim would be able to seal the deal.

The 2024/25 campaign was a disaster for Man Utd, as they finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. There will be no European football whatsoever for the Red Devils next season, and the competition to get into the Premier League top four again will be fierce.

Man Utd, though, are determined to give it their best shot, as Amorim aims to get the club back to their glory days.

Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves and will play as one of two number 10s in Amorim’s system, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo wants to move to Old Trafford despite having interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd are also looking for a goalkeeper, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Emiliano Martinez is Amorim’s top target and the Aston Villa star himself is keen on a summer switch.

Emboldened by positive noises coming from their targets, it seems that Man Utd are planning an ambitious raid for one of Europe’s best players.

A report in France on Tuesday claimed that Man Utd are among the clubs that have taken a shine to Fabian Ruiz.

The 29-year-old has been on the books of Paris Saint-Germain since 2022 and has been a huge success at the Parisian club.

Described as “an exceptional player” and “world class” by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente in The Guardian in June 2024, Ruiz has won Ligue 1 three times and the Champions League once with PSG so far in his career.

Fichajes has brought an update on Ruiz’s situation, claiming that Man Utd already have a price in mind for the Spain international.

According to the Spanish news outlet, Man Utd’s €50million (£43m, $59m) ‘offer is on the table’ for the Euro 2024 winner with Spain.

‘At Old Trafford, they believe Fabian could be the silent leader who breathes life into the team from midfield, providing balance and quality in key areas’, claims the report.

Man Utd’s chances of signing Fabian Ruiz analysed

While Man Utd remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and are a global brand, PSG are a massive force in European football and won the Champions League last season.

Ruiz played a big role in Luis Enrique’s side’s success, scoring one goal and giving four assists in 17 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition.

The former Napoli star also made a further 30 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1 last season, scoring four goals and providing five assists in the process.

PSG are unlikely to be willing to part company with a player like Ruiz, who himself may not be keen on a switch to Old Trafford.

After all, Man Utd are not the dominant force they once were and are unlikely to challenge for major honours anytime soon.

Reports in France also confirm Luis Enrique plans to keep his preferred midfield trio of Ruiz, Vitinha and Joao Neves intact going into next season and beyond.

