Manchester United are on course to sign Fabian Ruiz with Napoli looking at a new midfield signing, according to a report.

United’s midfield has been a key topic of debate following the summer transfer window. While the club bolstered their defence and attack, they did not add to their engine room.

Since the start of the season, the Red Devils have relied on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred. Reports have claimed that United did want to sign a midfielder in the summer.

However, one pundit blasted such claims, insisting that former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly not “desperate” enough.

Nevertheless, in the January transfer window and ahead of next summer, talk of a new Old Trafford addition is ramping up. United will reportedly soon begin the groundwork over a bid for West Ham and England star Declan Rice.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria is also on their radar. However, Spain international Ruiz has been mentioned as a third major target at Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Liverpool are showing further interest in the 25-year-old. According to La Repubblica, though, United are ‘on pole’ for his signing.

They are ready to swoop in the summer, when Ruiz will enter the final year of his deal.

Doubt remains over his contract and the Italian report claims that Napoli are looking for another midfield signing.

Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli wants Sassuolo’s Davide Fratessi in the summer. Napoli will soon hold a meeting with their Serie A counterparts over a transfer.

They will face competition from Inter for Fratessi’s signature, though.

But before all that, Napoli need to resolve Ruiz’s future. If the midfielder is not going to renew, his employers are aware that this summer will prove the last chance to get a sizeable fee for him.

And at 25, along with 15 Spain caps and 147 Napoli appearances to his name, he would come at a big price. United are supposedly ready to swoop when the time comes.

Ruiz one of many United targets

Elsewhere, conflicting reports have emerged over the future of Zakaria.

The Switzerland international has supposedly had a contract offer from United.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, no bids have come in for the player.

As for United’s current midfield options, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are all in the final six months of their contracts.

What’s more, Nemanja Matic’s deal ends in the summer of 2023.