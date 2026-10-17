Fabrizio Romano drops Alejandro Balde to Man Utd update after Hansi Flick speaks out

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest he’s hearing on Manchester United potentially signing Alejandro Balde from Barcelona in January.

Man Utd did explore the market for a new left-back over the summer, with Lewis Hall their top target. However, once it became crystal clear the England ace would stay at Newcastle, the Red Devils kept their powder dry rather than push hard for an alternative.

That decision has already come back to bite Man Utd, with Luke Shaw already injured and Patrick Dorgu now internally considered more of a winger than defender. Against Atletico Madrid in midweek, Michael Carrick was forced to select young centre-back, Ayden Heaven, at left-back.

A recent report from The BBC confirmed Man Utd’s hierarchy are now acutely aware they blundered by not signing a left-back or striker.

Accordingly, plans to ‘attack’ the upcoming winter window are being formulated, and a left-back is high on the shopping list.

One alternative to Hall Man Utd did enquire about – but not bid for – was Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

The 22-year-old used to be a regular starter for club and country, though has slipped to third choice at the Camp Nou, behind Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart.

Balde decided to stick around despite United’s interest, though his situation now looks hopeless, with Balde racking up just 12 minutes of action this term. Clearly, he must leave or risk career stagnation.

Addressing Balde’s difficult situation, Barca boss, Hansi Flick, recently stated: ”It’s not easy for him right now, but he’s training, which is the most important thing he needs to do, and he’s training very well.

“In that position, we have Espart and João [Cancelo], two top players who are playing at a very high level. That’s all I can say.

“It’s certainly not perfect for Balde, but he does his job professionally, and that’s what I want and what’s necessary when you’re in that situation and you have to show you’re ready if they need you, and he does.”

Fabrizio Romano on Alejandro Balde to Man Utd

Taking to YouTube on Saturday evening, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, shed light on whether the next step in Balde’s career could be Old Trafford.

“Hansi Flick confirmed that the Balde situation is not easy,” began Romano. “Flick said we have Cancelo who is doing amazing in that position. We have Xavi Espart who is doing amazing.

“Espart also signed a new deal, so obviously Barcelona are well covered in that position.

“But then he said I’m happy Balde is working hard. He should not give up. He should be available for when we

need him.

“Obviously guys, Balde was already a potential player for sale in the summer. It was not Balde who wanted to

leave Barcelona in the summer.

“Balde wanted to stay and continue. It was Barcelona as a club open to selling Balde. Then there was no right solution.

“Man United called but there was no right solution. Let’s see what happens in January because Man United were interested but the conditions of the deal were very difficult.

“Barcelona were only considering a permanent exit and for big money and also the salary was a topic. United still need a left-back.

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“More clubs are tracking Balde. His agent is Jorge Mendes who is in connection with several clubs on a weekly basis

about opportunities.

“And so the Balde situation is for sure one to watch again. If he’s not going to play, this could be a situation to watch in the next months.

“I would say in 2027 because it could be January, could be summer based on opportunities. This is not a cheap player. This is not an easy deal to do.

“Balde is young, he’s talented. So obviously it’s not an easy situation to clarify.”