Fabrizio Romano has suggested Ruben Amorim is keeping a close eye on the progress of teenage striker Chido Obi-Martin and is very much considering his elevation into the first-team picture in the wake of Marcus Rashford’s exit and doubts over the qualities of two other Manchester United attacking options.

The Red Devils are among the Premier League’s lowest goalscorers this season, having struck just 28 times in 24 games – a tally only three better than 18th-placed Leicester and half the tally registered by table-toppers Liverpool. And with Rashford departing to join Aston Villa on loan on Sunday evening, Manchester United boss Amorim has even fewer options to pick from after they failed to add to their squad before the winter window closed.

That leaves the United boss having to consider either £36.5m summer signing Joshua Zirkzee or the £72m Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line – though neither has impressed the Portuguese coach so far and both players have failed to find the back of the net in 2025.

With Hojlund’s drought now stretching back 13 games, and with Zirkzee last notching in the 4-0 win over Everton on December 1, the pair were both axed from the starting line-up on Sunday with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo deployed in a false number nine – an experiment that backfired as Crystal Palace secured a relatively-straightforward 2-0 win.

Now Romano believes there is a strong chance that Amorim will be tempted to fast-track summer signing Obi-Martin into the first-team picture to solve his side’s lack of potency.

“Man United always saw Chido as part of a future first squad plan, so I’d not be surprised if he gets the chance from now to the end of the season to join the first team,” the journalist told GiveMeSport. “But nothing is confirmed at this stage.”

The 17-year-old netted a remarkable 32 goals in 18 matches for Arsenal’s Under-18s last season before ditching the Gunners for United. And with the Dane still scoring goals for fun, it would seemingly surprise no one if if his first-team debiut arrived sooner rather than later – particularly with Zirkzee and Hojlund tipped for the exit door.

Man Utd ready to sell Hojlund for substantial loss

Reports earlier this year claimed Amorim is far from convinced by Hojlund and the Dane is very much playing for his future at Old Trafford – effectively putting him on trial for the remainder of the season.

Furthermore, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on Wednesday that plans are already in place to move the forward on, and with both West Ham and Juventus among his suitors and keeping tabs on his situation, the reduced fee United could look to accept for the 22-year-old – who has 23 goals in 73 appearances for United – has now come to light.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, is another player Amorim remains unconvinced over and his struggles in a United shirt have been apparent throughout a difficult debut season at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands forward – who has described himself as a ‘nine and a half’ – and has struggled with the pace and physicality of the Premier League – has made 34 appearances for the Red Devils so far, scoring a meagre four goals, one of which came on his debut at the start of the season.

Indeed, after his humiliating early substitution in the defeat by Newcastle at the back end of 2024, our reporter Rudy Galetti revealed the player had considered pushing for a January loan move away amid interest from his former club Bologna and Juventus – the club were the coach he had flourished under, Thiago Motta, is now working.

Ultimately, though, it was decided by all parties that Zirkzee would see out at least this season before quitting Old Trafford – even in a temporary capacity and with a decision on his future postponed until the summer. However, a season’s loan back to Italy cannot be discounted at this stage and more so if United manage to sign a high-calibre upgrade in attack.

Meanwhile, a controversial TV host has claimed Amorim is already ‘out of his depth’ in the United hotseat and will need to quickly prove himself amid claims he is already thinking of quitting as boss.

The Red Devils have not enjoyed the new-manager bump many may have expected since the Portuguese’s arrival, with the club still 13th in the Premier League – the same position he inherited the side – and having lost eight of his 19 games in charge so far.

Amorim has also racked up the unwanted statistic of being the fastest manager in Man Utd’s history to suffer five home defeats.

Planning for the summer window, nonetheless, continues amid claims scouts are closely watching the progress of a quality Championship star, who will be made a priority target this summer by INEOS.

Elsewhere, a Jason Wilcox transfer masterclass has been highlighted in the deal that secured Tyrell Malacia’s move to PSV and the very favourable terms United have negotiated in the exit of the injury-riddled Netherlands full-back.

