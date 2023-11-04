Fabrizio Romano backtracks on major Man Utd transfer claim involving £42m star

Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on multiple claims a major Manchester United star could leave in January.

The Red Devils secured a vital three points in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Fulham. The victory will come as welcome relief for Erik ten Hag who certain outlets have claimed is about to be sacked.

Among the players to stand up tall at Craven Cottage was Harry Maguire.

The former skipper sustained a blow to the jaw inside the first 60 seconds that left Maguire woozy.

Substitute Raphael Varane quickly began warming up, though Maguire soldiered on and helped United keep a crucial clean sheet.

Varane was left out of the starting line-up to face Manchester City last weekend due to what Erik ten Hag cited as a tactical decision.

The veteran Frenchman, 30, then missed the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in midweek through illness.

A recall against Fulham was expected, though obviously did not materialise. The omission has only served to heighten speculation Varane won’t be at Old Trafford for the long haul.

Indeed, Football Transfers as well as ourselves at TEAMtalk have reported Varane could be on the move to Saudi Arabia in 2024.

We understand Varane’s camp have been approached by Saudi Pro League teams with regards to a January switch.

What’s more, we have been told Varane himself would be open to a change of scenery in the winter window. A link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr is believed to be possible.

However, when addressing the Varane speculation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested nothing is advanced just yet.

Romano’s verdict on Varane to Saudi Arabia

“I’m not aware of Varane wanting to move to Saudi at this stage,” stated Romano for Caught Offside.

“He always wants to play, that’s normal for a top player like him, and at the moment there’s nothing advanced with any other club.

Romano added: “Ten Hag mentioned that Varane is also ready to play this weekend (vs Fulham) so let’s see what happens later this year.”

Varane is under contract with Man Utd until the end of the 2024/25 season. His £42m arrival from Real Madrid in 2021 was heralded as a coup at the time, though persistent injury issues have blighted his time in Manchester.

Now the wrong side of 30, those injury issues are unlikely to ease from here on out. What’s more, Man Utd are known to be hunting at least one new centre-back in 2024.

“As I’ve previously reported, we know Man Utd want a top centre-back for 2024, so we’re going to see a lot of names linked,” said Romano in late-October.

Many expected Maguire would be the man to make way for a new centre-back. But with Maguire producing a series of solid displays of late, perhaps Varane will be the shock star to fall.

