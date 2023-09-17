Fabrizio Romano confirms astonishing Man Utd turnaround, with major agreement being discussed

A Manchester United star is in talks over a contract extension just nine months on from coming within a whisker of leaving the club, per a top source.

Among the first areas Erik ten Hag sought to address upon taking charge at Old Trafford was signing a far more attack-minded option at right-back.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka comprise the Dutchman’s established options in the position. However, neither influence the game going forward to any great degree.

With Dalot initially favoured by Ten Hag prior to last season’s World Cup break, Wan-Bissaka was heavily linked with leaving the club in January.

In fact, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that not only was Wan-Bissaka on the chopping block, but a direct replacement was lined up.

“Man Utd in November and December were looking for a new right-back, “said Romano via his YouTube channel.

“Wan-Bissaka was expected to leave and a new right-back to come after Wan-Bissaka had a very difficult first part of the season.

“But he did very well in January and Man Utd decided to stay with him and [instead] invest money on [Wout] Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer.

“But we have to add one thing – they had a right-back in their hands, ready to be signed in case Wan-Bissaka was going to leave.

“That player was Josip Juranovic. Croatian right-back playing now for Union Berlin but he was at Celtic [at the time].”

Wan-Bissaka primed to complete turnaround

Wan-Bissaka earned a reprieve thanks to a series of much-improved displays soon after the World Cup. Since then, the 25-year-old has gone on to displace Dalot as Ten Hag’s first choice at right-back.

Now, fast forward to present day and in a fresh update from Romano, it’s revealed Wan-Bissaka is discussing a new contract with Man Utd.

“The conversations between Man Utd and Wan-Bissaka’s camp over a new deal are ongoing,” said Romano.

“The agreement over a new contract is not done yet, but the conversation is on.

“It’s a possibility for Man Utd and Wan-Bissaka to continue together and extend the contract.”

Wan-Bissaka’s current deal expires at season’s end, though United do hold an option for an extra 12 months.

However, a longer-term contract is now in the works and per the Daily Mail, Wan-Bissaka can expect to receive a handy rise on his £100,000-a-week wages.

