Fabrizio Romano confirms colossal Man Utd transfer gamble – Liverpool famously did the same

Fabrizio Romano has explained why Manchester United have taken a gigantic gamble in the transfer market, and if what happened at bitter rivals Liverpool is anything to go by, United have made the right call.

Man Utd overhauled their forward line in the summer window with the additions of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. Once the attacking ranks were taken care of, attention turned to signing a goalkeeper and central midfielder.

Senne Lammens – who is already coming under intense scrutiny despite not even making his debut yet – arrived between the sticks.

However, Man Utd failed to sign a central midfielder after Brighton refused to sell their No 1 target, Carlos Baleba.

Man Utd ramped up talks with both Baleba and Brighton in August and The Athletic recently revealed United actually agreed personal terms with the player.

However, Baleba did not agitate for a move like so many others did throughout the summer. And with Brighton turning Man Utd’s approach away without even naming an asking price, the Red Devils looked elsewhere.

The Athletic noted Angelo Stiller, Ardon Jashari (both Stuttgart at the time), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP) all came under consideration.

But ultimately, United chose to keep their cash in reserve and their powder dry. A direct consequence of no new midfielder arriving was Kobbie Mainoo was denied his request to leave on loan.

Numerous reports over the past few weeks have confirmed Man Utd intend to go back in for Baleba in 2026. The feeling is Brighton will be more open to selling after keeping their star man for one more season.

The £115m Chelsea paid to sign Moises Caicedo has been speculated to be their asking price, though as mentioned, the club haven’t communicated a number thus far.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has touched on Baleba’s situation again and in doing so, he confirmed Man Utd chose NOT to sign an alternative to ensure they can go all out for Baleba next year.

Baleba has been identified as the “perfect” player for Ruben Amorim and rather than sign an inferior second choice, Man Utd have gambled on getting Baleba in 2026.

“I’m not surprised Man Utd decided not to invest in any other midfielder,” stated Romano. “I’m not surprised because my feeling is that Manchester United will keep their interest alive in 2026 for Carlos Baleba.

“They tried for Baleba in the summer window this year. They tried but from Brighton it was a very clear no, they didn’t want to sell the player and didn’t even want to indicate a price.

“Man Utd at the beginning of August were talking to Brighton and to the agents of the player. Baleba was keen on the move but when talking to Brighton their approach was something like ‘do you have a number, so we can think on how to reach that number.’

“But the answer from Brighton was no number, no price tag, nothing, we want to keep the player. So it was impossible to proceed for Baleba.

“But I can tell you that for 2026 the idea for Man Utd remains Carlos Baleba.

“I’m sure he won’t be cut off the [transfer] shortlist of Man Utd for 2026. They were very happy with the enthusiasm of the player in opening the doors to Man Utd even without Champions League football.

“Baleba was very open to joining Man Utd and the club really appreciated that.

“For Ruben Amorim he’s considered the perfect midfielder. I’ve told you several times how Amorim wants intensity in midfield and Baleba is seen as the perfect player for the next step of the project.

“Then obviously we have to see how it will continue between Man Utd and Amorim but the idea of is to keep the name of Baleba very high on the list because it’s a name approved by the coach, approved by the recruitment team and approved by the management team. They all want Baleba.

“It was not possible this summer but Man Utd instead of spending maybe £30m, £40m, £50m, £60m on another midfielder that maybe they don’t trust 100 percent or maybe was not available on the market.

“Sometimes it’s like this and better to save your money and spend in six months or 12 months or whenever.”

Transfer gamble worked wonders for Liverpool

Liverpool were a team on the rise under Jurgen Klopp, but it wasn’t until Virgil van Dijk arrived that the Reds took that difficult final step.

Liverpool pushed hard to sign the Dutch colossus in the summer of 2017. But after Southampton lodged a complaint when alleging Van Dijk had been illegally tapped up, Liverpool issued an official apology to the Saints and aborted the move.

But rather than signing an alternative to Van Dijk, Liverpool elected not to land a different player, leaving Klopp with a centre-back corps of Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan.

Liverpool would win just three of their opening nine Premier League matches that season and shipped three goals to Watford, five goals to Manchester City and four goals to Tottenham in that span.

But Liverpool were firm in the belief Van Dijk was the perfect player and when the winter window opened, they pounced on day one.

With Van Dijk at the heart of the defence, the Reds would go on to make the Champions League final that season, would win the UCL the year after, and ended their Premier League drought a year after that.

Van Dijk will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever signings, though it’s easy to forget the Reds could have looked elsewhere if making a panic buy six months before his arrival.

If Man Utd truly believe Baleba is the perfect player for Amorim, they are right to avoid signing an alternative if it enhances their chances of landing their man at the second time of asking.

📊 Baleba vs Casemiro vs Ugarte

How Baleba compared to United’s defensive midfielders in the 2024-25 Premier League

