Fabrizio Romano confirms expensive Man Utd flop ‘could leave in January’, but shuts down one surprise theory

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided his information on the situation of Anthony Martial at Manchester United, amid growing reports the attacker could depart Old Trafford in January.

Man Utd spent big money when signing Martial from Monaco in summer 2015, as they paid an initial £36million to make him the world’s most expensive teenager at the time. Plus, the deal had the potential to rise to £58m through bonus clauses.

Martial was expected to make a big impact on the Premier League after emerging as one of France’s most exciting young players. While the 27-year-old has shown glimpses of his ability in the red of Man Utd, he has never done this on a consistent basis. And this has led to prolonged frustration among both fans and pundits.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is now able to select Rasmus Hojlund at centre-forward, following his £72m arrival from Atalanta in the summer. Hojlund is likely to keep Martial on the bench for much of the campaign, something which will not please the Frenchman.

According to recent reports, Ten Hag and Man Utd are unsure whether to extend Martial’s contract, which expires at the end of the season. As such, it has been claimed that they could let the big-money signing walk away from the club for free next summer.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, Romano has stated that there is a chance Martial will end his spell with the Red Devils in the January transfer window. However, Man Utd remain determined to make some money back on him, which makes a free-transfer exit unlikely.

“There are fresh rumours surrounding Anthony Martial’s future, and my understanding is that the situation remains same as July/August; with an important proposal, Martial could leave in January,” the journalist said.

“Otherwise, Man Utd would be happy to keep him as part of the rotations. He was never actually close to leaving in the summer as Man Utd never received an important bid for him at that time.”

While Hojlund already appears to have taken Martial’s spot up front, Man Utd are reportedly mobilising ahead of capturing another goalscorer in 2024. One of their top targets is Lois Openda, who has shone for RB Leipzig since arriving in Germany over the summer.

As per the latest reports from Spain, Man Utd are willing to spend another €90m (£78m) to beat Chelsea and Liverpool in the chase for Openda. This could see the 23-year-old form a deadly strike partnership with Hojlund.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood has seemingly made a decision on his Man Utd future amid his temporary spell at La Liga outfit Getafe.