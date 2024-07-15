Manchester United may have confirmed the capture of Joshua Zirkzee as their first summer signing but that is unlikely to be the end of their striker additions with Fabrizio Romano confirming Sir Jim Ratcliffe has held talks over bringing in two more attackers alongside him.

A new era is underway at Old Trafford with British billionaire Ratcliffe now at the wheel following his £1.3bn investment into 27.7 per cent of the Glazers shares. Granted full sporting control as part of that arrangement, the 71-year-old – who is Britiain’s second wealthiest man – is determined to steer Manchester United back among the English and European elite.

To put those wheels in motion, he has spent the first few months of his reign bringing in a crack team of specialists behind the scenes designed to help United achieve those objectives.

And with Omar Berrada (CEO), Jean-Claude Blanc (director), Jason Wilcox (technical director) and, finally, Dan Ashworth (sporting director) all in place, attention has very quickly turned to the transfer market and the make-up of United’s squad.

To that end, Ratcliffe and Co have identified a number of areas in the side they want to address and TEAMtalk understands that the club plans on making a minimum of four big-name signings – and potentially as many as seven – to help put them on that path.

The spine of the side will certainly be addressed. United want at least one, probably two central defenders, while a midfielder, a left-back and potentially a right-sided forward are also on their wishlist.

However, while United have made Zirkzee the first signing of that new era, the Netherlands striker arriving in a €42.5m deal on Sunday, they are far from done from adding to their strikeforce.

United struggled badly in front of goal last season, scoring just 57 goals in 38 games; by comparison, Man City top-scored with 96, while relegated Luton managed only five fewer than Erik ten Hag’s side.

As a result, Ashworth was quick to acknowledge the improvement needed there when welcoming Zirkzee.

“Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer,” Ashworth commented: “We are delighted that we’ve managed to sign a player of Joshua’s calibre this early in the transfer window.

“Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United. His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond.

“Having already achieved a significant amount in his career, we will provide Joshua with the perfect platform to reach the next level under the guidance and support of Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff. We look forward to seeing Joshua thrive at Old Trafford over the coming years.”

Zirkzee himself commented: “Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies.

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”

Man Utd transfers: Talks held over two more striker signings

However, it seems United are far from done when it comes to adding to their strikeforce and now trusted transfer guru Romano has confirmed that talks over two more additions to their forward ranks have been discussed in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

And the main focus of those conversations has been Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could be allowed to leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer for a cut-price £40m fee.

The 28-year-old has scored 72 times in 141 appearances for the Bees, but with a year left on his deal, the south-west London side may be forced to cash in on the England striker this summer.

Another man with a year left on his deal is Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his name too has been a point of discussion with United chiefs this summer.

Now Romano has revealed there is a possibility that either of those two arrives this summer alongside Zirkzee to potentially form part of a new-look attack.

“Look at the moment, I’m not aware of anything advanced for these two players [Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin]. They’ve discussed these players internally, but it was already weeks ago when they were considering several options,” Romano told Givemesport.

“Around the end of May, beginning of June, they were still deciding internally whether they want to sign an experienced striker like maybe a Toney, or a young striker like Joshua Zirkzee. Now they have closed the Zirkzee deal, then we will see.”

In addition to those two, United are also understood to be taking an interest in Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.