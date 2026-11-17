JJ Gabriel is on the cusp of finalising his transfer out of Manchester United to Real Madrid in the first major outgoing of the Mauricio Pochettino era at Old Trafford – and the Argentine will likely soon sanction a second, with a £36.5m flop also cleared to leave.

Teenage sensation Gabriel is billed as one of the best young talents in the world game and had been on the verge of a call-up to the Manchester United senior squad when it emerged that his family and representatives had instructed the player to spurn United’s advances of a new deal.

For regular readers of TEAMtalk, this did not come as a surprise as we’d informed you one month before the news broke that Gabriel was inching towards the exit door and had serious qualms about signing on the dotted line; news which quickly came to pass when it was backed up by several other trusted outlets.

Since then, Gabriel and his camp have decided on a move to Real Madrid, with sources sharing the three reasons why a move to the Spanish capital has been given the green light.

And now, with Pochettino due to arrive at Old Trafford on Thursday to begin his new chapter as the club’s new head coach, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed in an update that Gabriel’s move is on the verge of officially going through.

Posting on his X account, Romano said of the 16-year-old: “The agreement to bring JJ Gabriel from Manchester United to Real Madrid is at the final stages.

“The conversation and the negotiation between JJ Gabriel and Real Madrid are really moving to the final steps, and then the expectation is for JJ to leave Man Utd and become a Real Madrid player from January.

“His new agents are in Madrid, and they are working on all aspects of the deal. JJ Gabriel is expected to become a Real Madrid player; the decision has been made. Formal steps [to be completed], and then it will be time for the ‘here we go’.”

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Second Man Utd exit in the works with £36.5m flop due to leave

Romano has also confirmed that the club’s £36.5m attacker Joshua Zirkzee also looks likely to move on following talks with Pochettino.

United are looking to raise funds and free up space in their squad for another striker signing, and the Dutchman – a big disappointment since moving to Old Trafford – looks poised to quickly get the green light to leave under the new manager.

“Man Utd will be busy in January. So we will talk a lot about Man Utd in the next months,” Romano said.

“At United, it’s going to be busy with incomings and with outgoings.

“We need to discuss the strikers. Because what’s gonna happen next under Mauricio Pochettino is also gonna depend on outgoings.

“Benjamin Sesko will be out for weeks and months. United hope by the end of January he can be back, but [it] could be February.

“Man Utd, in any case, want to try [to] get another striker. [It] could be an opportunity on loan, or [it] could be a striker who can also be for the long term, depending on the opportunities [and] depending on the finance.

“But, obviously, to understand the future of Joshua Zirkzee is also very important to get to the point where Man Utd can say, ‘This is the striker we want’.

“Zirkzee was wanted by Juventus and Fiorentina over the summer. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Italian clubs jumping again on Zirkzee in January.

“Joshua Zirkzee is gonna have a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino. Joshua Zirkzee is doing his best with Man Utd, but at the same time, Zirkzee wants to play.

“He loves Man Utd, but he feels he’s not a regular starter.”

The focus at Old Trafford will next turn to who United will bring in to reinforce their squad.

First up, sources can confirm Pochettino will decide on pulling the trigger on two signings of United States stars; one of whom has already said yes to the move.

United are also understood to be giving serious thought to the signing of Calvin Bassey, with sources revealing the two-pronged reason why the Fulham star’s £40m-plus signing ticks two major boxes for the Red Devils.

However, their chances of landing Lewis Hall have suffered a fresh blow, with sources revealing the strong and determined message coming out of St James’ Park regarding the Red Devils’ interest.