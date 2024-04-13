Fabrizio Romano confirms first Man Utd exit of the summer with ‘no way back’ for mega-money flop

Trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United star Anthony Martial will leave the club this summer.

The French striker’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in June and as previously reported by TEAMtalk, Erik ten Hag has decided against giving him an extension.

This means that Martial will be available on a free transfer this summer and several sides are considering taking a punt on him.

Romano has now confirmed Man Utd’s decision to part ways with Martial when his contract ends. He signed for the club for around £50m in 2016 and has never lived up to his price tag.

“Anthony Martial, set to leave Man United as free agent — no way back. After 9 years, 317 appearances and 90 goals, Martial will say goodbye to Manchester United this summer,” he wrote on Instagram.

“He might not wear Man United shirt anymore from now to the end of the season, Erik ten Hag has mentioned: ‘Martial is training, but if he will be available again this season… I don’t know. He’s still with the medical team.’ [Ten Hag said.]

“Martial will pick his next club in the following months as there was already some interest from Turkey & France.”

Man Utd searching for ideal Anthony Martial replacement

As mentioned by Romano, clubs from Turkey and France have registered an interest in signing Martial, along with Italian giants Inter Milan.

What will make negotiations difficult for any of his suitors, however, will be his wage demands. The forward currently earns an eye-watering £250,000 per week with Man Utd.

Man Utd will also look to bring in a new striker in the summer to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund and compensate for Martial’s departure.

Ten Hag admitted as much in his press conference on Friday.

“We need more options,” the Man Utd boss said. “You need double positioning in every position.

“Some positions we didn’t have the choices this season – the striker position, the left-back position – and that has a negative impact on the results.”

The Red Devil’s have several exciting striker targets on their radar as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to rebuild the squad over the summer.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee all feature on the Ineos chief’s shortlist, per reports.

What’s certain, though, is that Martial will not be a Man Utd player beyond this season and may have already played his last game for the club.