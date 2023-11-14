Fabrizio Romano confirms London meeting between Man Utd and Euro giants, with huge transfer to make Ten Hag grin

Juventus have met with Manchester United to discuss a massive January move for Jadon Sancho, according to multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho has not played for Man Utd since falling out with manager Erik ten Hag back in early September. Ten Hag had complained about the winger not training properly, which is why he was left out of the team against Arsenal that week, but Sancho then issued a shock statement hitting back at his manager, in order to defend himself.

Sancho has been forced to train away from the Man Utd senior squad while Ten Hag waits for an apology. However, the England international is adamant he is not in the wrong, so that apology is unlikely to ever come.

Last week, Romano stated that there is ‘no way back’ for Sancho under Ten Hag, with a January exit now ‘99.9 per cent’ likely.

On Monday, The Telegraph suggested Sancho could head to the Saudi Pro League next, as officials in the Middle East want to make him their latest big-name capture.

However, Sancho will probably want to remain in Europe at this stage of his career as he is only 23 years old. And he could soon be given that opportunity.

Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli recently travelled to London for transfer talks with several Premier League clubs. Previously, it was thought has his main aim was to finalise a deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

But Italian source SOS Fanta have now revealed that another one of Giuntoli’s priorities was to get the ball rolling for Sancho to move to Turin.

Juventus have ‘concrete’ interest in Man Utd attacker

Giuntoli met with senior Man Utd officials to find out the conditions of a potential deal for Sancho. And he now has enough information to pursue the former Borussia Dortmund ace in a ‘concrete’ manner.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano has effectively confirmed SOS Fanta’s information. He states that Juve have ‘asked for information on [the] Sancho deal in recent days’.

At this point, Juve are only interested in a loan which will include Man Utd covering part of Sancho’s huge £250,000-a-week wage. The Bianconeri do not have as much money to spend on transfers and salaries as Man Utd.

Although, if Juve do have real ambitions of landing Sancho before Saudi clubs, then it seems they will have to increase their proposal. Romano adds that there are ‘no negotiations yet’ between Juve and Man Utd as the Red Devils want to wait until permanent bids come in.

This is because Ten Hag has effectively decided he will never play Sancho again, so the player must leave on a permanent basis. As such, Juve need to transform their proposed loan bid into a big-money permanent deal to strike an agreement. This will be difficult, but the 23-cap international could end up being a fantastic signing for them.

Ten Hag will be extremely happy if Man Utd manage to get Sancho off their books in January, as it will give him one less problem to worry about.

The Dutchman has already shown how stern he can be after forcing Cristiano Ronaldo out of the club, despite the Portuguese having won five Ballon d’Ors and being an Old Trafford legend.

Sancho might not be the only attacker to depart Man Utd in January either, as reports have claimed Sir Jim Ratcliffe will try to offload two other fallen stars.