Juventus are ramping up a major raid on Manchester United and a multitude of updates all point towards a deal being done.

The Italian giant are in the midst of overhauling their attack and first up was Nicolas Gonzalez after Juventus turned his loan spell from Fiorentina permanent to the tune of €28.1m. According to Fabrizio Romano, Lille’s out-of-contract striker, Jonathan David, will be next.

Taking to X early on July 2, Romano wrote: “Jonathan David to Juventus, here we go! Verbal agreement reached overnight on every detail with Canadian striker.

“Long term deal agreed and Jonathan David’s set to travel for medical tests, formal steps to follow. Contracts to be checked and signed soon.”

The final piece of the puzzle in Juve’s attacking rebuild could come by way of Manchester United.

Juventus hope to sign Jadon Sancho who Man Utd are more than happy to offload – providing it’s in a permanent deal.

Metro recently claimed Juventus are prepared to match United’s £25m asking price. That was followed by Eurosport.it stating Sancho has agreed to take a pay-cut.

That is a crucial development given Sancho’s permanent switch to Chelsea fell through due to the winger refusing to accept a salary reduction.

But with Sancho now accepting a pay-cut is required to seal a deal, all the pieces are in place for Juventus to swoop.

Romano on Sancho to Juventus

And per the latest from Romano, Juventus have made fresh contact with both Man Utd and Sancho’s camp.

“After Jonathan David deal done, Juventus have called Man United and Jadon Sancho’s camp again this week,” declared Romano on X.

“Fenerbahce are out of the race and never been in concrete talks; Juventus made contact to discuss conditions of the deal. More clubs have also reached out to Jadon Sancho’s camp.”

