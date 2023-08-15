Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd defender exit off as ‘opportunities’ under Ten Hag sway him

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Harry Maguire to West Ham is off, as sources close to him state he “believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play”.

Maguire’s future at Old Trafford has looked bleak for much of the summer. Indeed, he played just 16 times in the Premier League last season, and only half of those appearances came from the start.

His role has consistently diminished since he became the most expensive defender ever, signing for £80million from Leicester City in 2019.

He played every league game that season, and his appearance numbers have dropped year on year.

The Englishman had been club captain at United for the past few years, but was stripped of that role by manager Erik ten Hag over the summer, when it was instead given to Bruno Fernandes.

That perceived lack of faith led some to suggest it was time for Maguire to up sticks.

A few Premier League outfits have been linked with the defender, with West Ham holding the most genuine interest. They’ve made multiple attempts to sign him, and the latest – a bid of £30million – was accepted by United.

While there was a discrepancy in the wages the Hammers were willing to pay and what United had been, it was reported Maguire secured a pay off from his current employers in order to make the move.

Maguire to West Ham off, says Romano

However, those reports seem to have been premature. Indeed, The Guardian subsequently reported that West Ham were tiring of waiting for Maguire to agree his exit with Man Utd, leading the deal to ‘collapse’.

It was stated that there was ‘a chance’ that it could be picked back up.

Now, as per Romano, it seems the deal is fully off the table. Indeed, the transfer insider has outright stated that the move is ‘OFF’.

He also included quotes from ‘sources close to Maguire’, which suggest he feels he can fight for his place.

Maguire expects Man Utd opportunities

“Harry respects West Ham — but there was never an agreement on personal terms,” they said.

“Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play.”

The defender seemingly has faith in himself to force his way into Ten Hag’s plans. However, feeling he’ll get many opportunities may be wishful thinking.

He sat on the bench and watched preferred starters Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane play in the heart of defence in United’s season opener against Wolves.

He then saw Victor Lindelof replace Martinez, as one of five substitutes used by Ten Hag. Maguire was not one of them, and that may be a sign of things to come.

