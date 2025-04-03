Ruben Amorim is keen to bring in a new powerful striker for Man Utd this summer

Manchester United are strongly expected to be in the mix to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich this summer, with five clubs ready to consider moves, and with sources informing us of the lofty price the Tractor Boys expect to claim from the sale of the England U21 striker ‘monster’.

The Red Devils have been more than a little timid in attack this season, with their tally of just 37 goals in 30 games only better than five sides in the entirety of the Premier League so far. Indeed, with manager Ruben Amorim unconvinced by either Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee, it is expected that Manchester United will look to spend big on a substantially more prolific No.9 this summer.

Thankfully, United do have several strong options under the microscope and within their transfer grasp, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg last month naming the four-player strong shortlist of striker options.

However, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Delap is expected to be in high demand this summer and was strongly being considered for a summer approach from Chelsea, it’s now been claimed that the powerful Ipswich frontman has been added to the list.

“There are several clubs attentive to the situation, from Chelsea as they were already keen in January to Manchester United, who’ve added four to five names to the striker list and will also decide based on budget availability,” Romano told Givemesport, before tantalisingly adding: “The expectation is for a summer move, for sure.”

It’s easy to see why Delap is a player in such high demand. Having scored an impressive 11 goals in 29 games, the striker has netted 27.5% of the total of 40 goals that Kieran McKenna’s side have scored across all competitions this season.

That form also led Town’s January recruit, goalkeeper Alex Palmer, to describe Delap as a ‘monster’.

Palmer told the East Anglian Daily Times: “You look at him and he’s a monster. He’s a young lad that’s got the enthusiasm and energy – and also the talent.

“So for us to have him and him be playing as well as he is at the moment, he’s going to have a big part to play the rest of the season.”

Man Utd learn how much Delap deal will cost

As a result of his hot form this season, Delap is expected to be in high demand come the summer window. Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has been told by sources that Chelsea will push hard to sign the 22-year-old this summer, with the former Man City academy star edging ahead of Benjamin Sesko on their wanted list and set to become the Blues’ top choice.

In addition, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and City have all been linked with the player this summer too; Pep Guardiola’s chances aided by the 20% sell-on clause that was inserted into his deal.

When questioning sources earlier this year about the prospects of Delap moving this summer, Fletcher revealed that Ipswich had placed a minimum £40m asking price on the player, potentially doubling their initial investment made last summer. However, with that 20% clause City placed in the deal, we now understand that Ipswich will look to drive up his asking price and hope to fetch as much as £45m for the 12-times capped England Under-21 star.

Of course, survival in the Premier League would boost Ipswich’s chances of retaining the player, though the expectations are that a summer move remains on the cards.

And after Town grafted their way to a hard-fought and impressive 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday night, McKenna was in no mood to throw the relegation towel in.

McKenna said: “I’m really proud and there is a little bit of relief after the last 10 minutes.

“I’m really proud of the performance in terms of how hard we worked, the two goals we scored, the result and what we showed defensively,” McKenna told Sky Sports after the victory at the Vitality Stadium.

“We have been waiting a while for a win and in this league, that’s what can happen. There’s still belief, a lot of togetherness, and you can see that as a team so it was a good night for us.

“We’re coming into the last quarter of the season, and we want to finish off the season well and make it our best quarter and get as many points as we can and where that leaves us, let’s see.

“The second goal was a fantastic move and for me the best goal anyone has scored here this year as they are hard to play through.”

Ipswich next face Wolves at home on Saturday – the only team they can realistically catch to avoid relegation – and McKenna knows the importance of his side claiming another win.

“It’s a big game, no doubt about it. It’s a big game to look forward to, a big game, a pressure game, so let’s attack it. We try to enjoy every game at Portman Road.”

