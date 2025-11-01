Fabrizio Romano has underlined Manchester United’s plans to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window and has confirmed their intentions to try and sign Conor Gallagher on loan – but a look at the Atletico Madrid star’s stats shows why he’s no upgrade on Ruben Amorim’s current options.

The Red Devils will focus on strengthening their midfield options in 2026 with Casemiro due to fall out of contract next summer and with persistent speculation surrounding the futures of Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes. To that end, we understand Manchester United hope to add two midfielders to their mix during the next two transfer windows.

However, while sources confirm interest has been registered in the likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, deals in January are notoriously difficult to pull off – leading to speculation that United are now starting to turn to the overseas market instead.

Our reporter Dean Jones understands that one of those starting to generate increased interest from United is Sporting star Morten Hjulmand – a player Amorim knows well.

However, trusted reporter Romano has now revealed that the Red Devils are also sniffing around a potential deal for 21-cap England star Gallagher, who moved to Atletico Madrid in a £34m (€40m, $44m) deal in summer 2024.

“I told you several times that Man United want to add a midfielder, but in this moment to go for a very expensive midfielder in the January transfer window might be difficult,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Players like (Carlos) Baleba maybe are not even available. Same for Angelo Stiller and then there could be opportunities – a name that Manchester United considered in the summer transfer window final days was Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.

“Conor Gallagher remains an option in case Atletico Madrid decide to open doors to a loan move. At the moment, Gallagher is only focused on Atletico Madrid. Manchester United’s interest is genuine since August. But Gallagher is one of the options they have in case it could be an opportunity on loan, in case it can be a typical general deal.

“So we will be following the situation. But Gallagher is a name we have to keep there.”

Conor Gallagher is a player Man Utd must avoid – here’s why

Gallagher has not established himself as a regular starter at Atletico Madrid since making the move some 15 months ago. While a regular in their squad, he frequently starts on the bench and only 28 of his 62 appearances have been as a starter.

Understandably, the player is known to be open to returning to the Premier League, knowing his inactivity could well cost him a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad. Having been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s two most recent squads, that looks a very real possibility for the 25-year-old star.

Yet despite that willingness to move, would he really improve Amorim’s starting XI and would he be truly suited to the Portuguese’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

As a holding midfielder, the stats would suggest no.

While excelling in shots per 90 (1.33, top 74 percentile among fellow centre mids across Europe’s top five leagues) and pass completion (87.8%, the top 77 percentile, per FBRef) he does lack in the other key attributes needed to shine there.

And with a modest passes attempted (48.34 per 90, 48 percentile), progressive passes (3.84 per 90, 28 percentile), tackles (2.32, 64 percentile), blocks (1.23 per 90, 57 percentile) and aerials won (0.47 per 90, 21 percentile), it is not a position he thrives in.

Often operating as an attack-minded midfielder for his previous club, Chelsea, where he was often protected by the more defensive-minded Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, it looks like Gallagher would be very much a square peg in a round hole for Amorim were he to be asked to play as one of his two sitting midfielders.

While Gallagher does bring energy and endeavour to midfield, does he really add that quality either? And would he be able to offer Amorim anything different from the rarely seen Kobbie Mainoo, who himself has grown frustrated by a failure to command a regular place in the United side under the Portuguese coach?

The club’s director of Football, Jason Wilcox, recently revealed that United’s recruitment will be focused on “the right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure”.

“They have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team,” he added.

But does Gallagher bring all that to the table? The stats would emphatically suggest no.

