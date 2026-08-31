Manchester United
Premier League • England
Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd have made move for Aston Villa ace with ‘decision’ reached
Manchester United have made attempts to sign Aston Villa defender, Ian Maatsen, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the ‘decision’ that’s just been ‘made’.
Man Utd intend to sign a new left-back before the summer transfer window shuts, and potentially a striker too if Joshua Zirkzee departs.
Zirkzee has rejected the chance to join Fiorentina, though Juventus are circling, and the Serie A giant have offered to pay €2.5m to loan the Dutchman, with any agreement containing an option to buy at season’s end worth €30m.
In any case, it’s left-back where Man Utd can sign a player without first having to let one go.
And over the weekend, journalist Pete O’Rourke broke news of Man Utd making an enquiry into the signing of Aston Villa left-back, Ian Maatsen.
Subsequently, Sky Sports reporter, Danyal Khan, heavily suggested Villa won’t part ways with the 24-year-old. Instead, they plan to give the Dutchman a new contract.
Khan explained: “Manchester United explored potential availability of left-back Ian Maatsen but he is set to be offered a new contract by #avfc.
“Villa do not want to sell Maatsen and is set to be offered new terms soon.
“Understand #mufc are continuing to monitor options at left-back to further strengthen before Tuesday’s deadline and ready to move if the right opportunity becomes available.
“Club balancing need to reinforce this season versus pursuing long-term targets in future windows.”
On Monday lunchtime, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, hammered the final nail in the Maatsen transfer coffin.
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Man Utd won’t sign Ian Maatsen from Aston Villa
Despite confirming Man Utd had explored a move, he wrote: “Aston Villa consider Ian Maatsen as key player; untouchable and he will not be sold this summer.
“Manchester United were among clubs interested but #AVFC will not sell Maatsen. Decision made.”
Another left-back Man Utd aren’t expected to sign is Alejandro Balde, with the 22-year-old desperate to remain with Barcelona.
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Looking longer term, Ben Jacobs recently claimed United have Lewis Hall’s ‘buy in’, and a deal could be struck 12 months from now in the summer of 2027.
As such, it’s possible Man Utd don’t sign a new left-back over the next 36 hours, and instead simply wait for Newcastle defender Hall a year from now.
READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2026 transfer window