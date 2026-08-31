Manchester United have made attempts to sign Aston Villa defender, Ian Maatsen, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the ‘decision’ that’s just been ‘made’.

Man Utd intend to sign a new left-back before the summer transfer window shuts, and potentially a striker too if Joshua Zirkzee departs.

Zirkzee has rejected the chance to join Fiorentina, though Juventus are circling, and the Serie A giant have offered to pay €2.5m to loan the Dutchman, with any agreement containing an option to buy at season’s end worth €30m.

In any case, it’s left-back where Man Utd can sign a player without first having to let one go.

And over the weekend, journalist Pete O’Rourke broke news of Man Utd making an enquiry into the signing of Aston Villa left-back, Ian Maatsen.

Subsequently, Sky Sports reporter, Danyal Khan, heavily suggested Villa won’t part ways with the 24-year-old. Instead, they plan to give the Dutchman a new contract.

Khan explained: “Manchester United explored potential availability of left-back Ian Maatsen but he is set to be offered a new contract by #avfc.

“Villa do not want to sell Maatsen and is set to be offered new terms soon.

“Understand #mufc are continuing to monitor options at left-back to further strengthen before Tuesday’s deadline and ready to move if the right opportunity becomes available.

“Club balancing need to reinforce this season versus pursuing long-term targets in future windows.”

On Monday lunchtime, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, hammered the final nail in the Maatsen transfer coffin.

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Man Utd won’t sign Ian Maatsen from Aston Villa

Despite confirming Man Utd had explored a move, he wrote: “Aston Villa consider Ian Maatsen as key player; untouchable and he will not be sold this summer.

“Manchester United were among clubs interested but #AVFC will not sell Maatsen. Decision made.”

Another left-back Man Utd aren’t expected to sign is Alejandro Balde, with the 22-year-old desperate to remain with Barcelona.

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Looking longer term, Ben Jacobs recently claimed United have Lewis Hall’s ‘buy in’, and a deal could be struck 12 months from now in the summer of 2027.

As such, it’s possible Man Utd don’t sign a new left-back over the next 36 hours, and instead simply wait for Newcastle defender Hall a year from now.

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