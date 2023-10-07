Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd are now tracking second Brazilian midfielder in five-way battle

Manchester United scouts have added Palmeiras talent Luis Guilherme to their watch list after also observing Flamengo midfielder Lorran in Brazil.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the news via his YouTube channel after already revealing Man Utd’s interest in Lorran last week. Both Lorran and Luis Guilherme are 17 years old but are taking important steps for their senior careers.

Luis Guilherme, for example, already has 22 appearances to his name for Palmeiras and has been called up by the Brazil under-20 national team, suggesting he is making progress ahead of schedule.

Lorran, meanwhile, scored on his senior debut for Flamengo and has since earned three more appearances for the club. He already has a release clause worth €50m (£43.3m).

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Keep an eye also on Manchester United in South America because in recent weeks Manchester United, as I told you, sent their scouts, as well as Chelsea, to follow Lorran from Flamengo, this talented Brazilian boy.

“Man Utd scouts were in attendance to follow this player. But from what I’m hearing, there is also one more player being monitored by Manchester United. This is Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, one more Brazilian talent.

“Someone from Manchester United’s scouting department is travelling around Brazil to keep an eye on these players.

“Let’s see what is going to happen because, for example, on Luis Guilherme there are more than five important European clubs – from Germany, from England, from different countries – so, work in progress on that one.

“But let’s see what Man Utd will decide to do because they are scouting many players also in South America.”

Man Utd look at next generation

There are already two Brazilian players in the current Man Utd first team: Antony and Casemiro. It is unclear whether they would be looking to put Lorran and Luis Guilherme at Erik ten Hag’s disposal immediately if they signed them, or if they would prefer them to develop either in their academy or out on loan.

But there have been instances in recent memory of Man Utd missing out on South American prospects who have gone on to excel elsewhere, which may be why they are now focusing on the next generation.

And as Romano has stated, they face competition from domestic and foreign rivals for Luis Guilherme’s signature in particular.

