Why Manchester United still haven’t announced a major signing despite agreeing the deal one month ago has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd aim to sign a new left winger this summer, though that aside, the bulk of the talk right now centres on who’ll become signings two and three in central midfield.

That, of course, assumes Ederson completes his switch from Atalanta.

The Brazil international has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, who in turn, struck an agreement with Atalanta on the transfer fee.

Man Utd are paying €40.5m plus €4.5m in add-ons, and that deal was forged roughly one month ago in early-June.

Yet despite passing a medical in New York in the middle of last month, Man Utd still haven’t officially confirmed or announced Ederson has joined.

Taking to YouTube to clarify the situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisted there’s no reason to fear for Man Utd fans.

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Why Man Utd haven’t announced Ederson signing

Instead, the delay is merely down to Ederson still not undertaking the second part of his medical with Man Utd officials, which will be held in England.

The reason that is still to happen is simple – Ederson is in north America with Brazil at the World Cup.

Originally, he was left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but was a late inclusion to replace Roma full-back Wesley who suffered an injury on the eve of the tournament.

“They (Man Utd) have a verbal agreement with Atalanta,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel. “So the two clubs have an agreement since one month ago.

“But they’re waiting for Ederson to have the second part of his medical with Manchester United in England before approving everything.

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“So verbal agreement club-to-club, documents prepared, first part of the medical [done] but waiting on the second part of the medical, the official one with Manchester United.

“That’s why Ederson to Man Utd is not official yet.”