Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd star ‘really wants’ to leave as Euro giants move ‘very strongly’
Manchester United face a daunting decision over the future of Kobbie Mainoo in January, as Fabrizio Romano confirms our reporting that Napoli are doing all they can to bring him to the Serie A.
The 20-year-old midfielder is one of United’s most exciting prospects but has fallen down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, and is yet to start a single Premier League game this season.
Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed back on November 10 that Mainoo is open to the move to Napoli, as the Italian giants ‘see him as the final piece in their Scudetto and Champions League puzzle.’
Napoli have been engaged in talks with Mainoo’s representatives for some time, and now, respected and well-known journalist Romano has backed up our information.
“Mainoo really, really wants Napoli. The move appeals to the player, it appeals to his family,” Romano told Give Me Sport.
“It also appeals to Mainoo’s representatives, who are prioritising Napoli and appreciate the fact that last summer, when Kobbie was open to a possible loan, Napoli immediately showed great enthusiasm and strong interest.
“Mainoo really wants Napoli. He gives a preference to Napoli even compared to the other 10–12 clubs that are lining up for him.
“Here is the issue: we are waiting for Manchester United. We continue to wait for Manchester United. I’ve always told you this: this is the key step.
“Napoli, meanwhile, during the last few days, during the last few hours, continue to make progress on the player’s side. And believe me, it’s not a small detail when you have such a strong player and so many interested clubs.
“So, work in progress. But on the player’s side, Napoli is moving very strongly and very well.”
Kobbie Mainoo’s Man Utd future hinges on major factor
The message from our sources regarding Mainoo’s future at Old Trafford has been consistent throughout this saga – United will only allow him to leave, on loan or permanently, if they sign a replacement.
They also won’t let the 10-time capped England international go if they lose another of their midfielders in January, with Manuel Ugarte being linked with moves away.
United’s dream three midfield targets are Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.
However, the trio are likely to be unattainable this winter and moves for them will likely have to wait until next summer.
Therefore, United need to pursue more attainable midfield targets in January.
Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher has been mentioned as a potential option, while we understand RC Lens sensation Mamadou Sangare is also on their radar.
Napoli, for their part, remain firm in their desire to bring Mainoo to the Serie A. The player is open to the move, and now all eyes are fixed on United.
Latest Man Utd news: Big Semenyo update, Sancho to leave Villa
Meanwhile, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed that United have communicated to Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo how they feel he will fit into the team.
Sources state he is viewed as an effective attacking option but also someone who can fill in at wing-back in Amorim’s system. Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham are all in the race to sign the 25-year-old, who is available for £65m in January due to a release clause.
In other news, United loanee Jadon Sancho could be leaving Aston Villa in January, with Unai Emery’s side considering terminating his loan deal.
However, United, for their part, have no intention of bringing Sancho back, and while sources insist there is no recall option, so Villa can’t just cancel the move, if another club were willing to take him, then a move could be greenlighted by all parties.
