Manchester United face a daunting decision over the future of Kobbie Mainoo in January, as Fabrizio Romano confirms our reporting that Napoli are doing all they can to bring him to the Serie A.

The 20-year-old midfielder is one of United’s most exciting prospects but has fallen down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, and is yet to start a single Premier League game this season.

Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed back on November 10 that Mainoo is open to the move to Napoli, as the Italian giants ‘see him as the final piece in their Scudetto and Champions League puzzle.’

Napoli have been engaged in talks with Mainoo’s representatives for some time, and now, respected and well-known journalist Romano has backed up our information.

“Mainoo really, really wants Napoli. The move appeals to the player, it appeals to his family,” Romano told Give Me Sport.

“It also appeals to Mainoo’s representatives, who are prioritising Napoli and appreciate the fact that last summer, when Kobbie was open to a possible loan, Napoli immediately showed great enthusiasm and strong interest.

“Mainoo really wants Napoli. He gives a preference to Napoli even compared to the other 10–12 clubs that are lining up for him.

“Here is the issue: we are waiting for Manchester United. We continue to wait for Manchester United. I’ve always told you this: this is the key step.

“Napoli, meanwhile, during the last few days, during the last few hours, continue to make progress on the player’s side. And believe me, it’s not a small detail when you have such a strong player and so many interested clubs.