Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd transfer is ‘here we go’ done

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a Manchester United deal has been finalised, while another move in the same position is roaring towards completion too.

The final month of the transfer window promises to be a busy one at Old Trafford. A third new midfielder is wanted, as is a new left-back, though sources tell us it WON’T be Lewis Hall.

After parting ways with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, and finally agreeing to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, Newcastle have put their foot down and insisted Hall is going nowhere.

On the exits front, The Athletic recently named six stars who could take flight from Old Trafford – Altay Bayindir, Radek Vitek, Harry Amass, Toby Collyer, Ethan Wheatley and Joshua Zirkzee.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, the first name on that list is now the subject of a sealed deal with Celta Vigo.

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Man Utd offloading Altay Bayindir to Celta Vigo

Taking to X, the transfer guru wrote: ‘Celta Vigo have agreed deal with Man United to sign Altay Bayindir as new goalkeeper, here we go!

‘Understand it’s a loan move with €4m buy option, fee subject to changes based on appearances.

‘Bayindir, authorised to travel for medical and contract signing by #MUFC.’

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Man Utd signed Karl Darlow via free agency this summer, with the intention of installing the Wales international as Senne Lammens’ primary back-up.

With Tom Heaton happy and entrenched as the No 3, Bayindir was given permission to depart and he’ll now move to Spain by way of Celta Vigo.

Another United goalkeeper with approval to go is Vitek, and overnight, news broke of Man Utd closing in on a permanent deal with Middlesbrough for the 22-year-old.

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