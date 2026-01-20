Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd U-turn on transfer that could define season

A long-rumoured Manchester United transfer for the current window has flipped 180 degrees, and TEAMtalk can shed light on the reasoning behind the U-turn, with Michael Carrick at the heart of the matter.

With no European campaign and after bowing out of both cup competitions in the early rounds, Man Utd only have Premier League matches from here on out.

The Red Devils will play just 40 matches this term, and while the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City could have as many as 30 games remaining, Man Utd only have 16.

The sparse fixture list should give Man Utd an edge with regards to fitness levels, preparation and minimising injuries when it comes to achieving their season-defining aim this year, which is qualifying for the Champions League.

Many Man Utd fans are hopeful of an addition or two in the winter window to boost those chances.

However, of equal importance is retaining the players interim boss Carrick adores, of which Kobbie Mainoo is one.

The central midfielder pushed to leave on loan last summer and if Ruben Amorim had remained in charge, he’d have made another request this month.

But with Amorim departed and Mainoo quickly earning his first league start of the season – in the 2-0 victory over Man City – the 20-year-old is now content to stay and push United towards UCL qualification.

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano insisted the overwhelming expectation is Mainoo will not leave Man Utd this month.

“Kobbie Mainoo now expected to stay at Manchester United after instant trust by Michael Carrick,” confirmed the reporter.

“Mainoo was considering loan move to play on regular basis and develop, never a permanent exit from Man Utd.

“His contract situation will remain key topic in the next months.

Mainoo is contracted until 2027 and United hold an option for an extra season. With Amorim out of the picture, attention will now turn to extending the midfielder’s stay well past 2028.

INSIGHT: How and why Kobbie Mainoo situation changed

Reporting for TEAMtalk late on Monday night, transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, shed light on how Mainoo’s situation has changed.

Fletcher wrote: “Mainoo failed to secure a single Premier League start during Amorim’s tenure, often finding himself on the bench as the Portuguese coach chose other options in midfield. This lack of opportunities frustrated the midfielder and an exit was becoming a concrete option, with interest from clubs like Chelsea and Napoli.

“However, Amorim’s recent departure and Carrick’s appointment as interim Man Utd boss have shifted the landscape for Mainoo.

“One of Carrick’s early priorities was to personally assure Mainoo of his importance to the team’s plans. Sources close to the situation reveal that the former United midfielder made it clear he views the England international as a central figure in his vision for the club.

“This faith was immediately put into action during Carrick’s first match in charge—a commanding 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford. Mainoo was handed a starting role in midfield, partnering Casemiro, and delivered a standout performance, the kind that put him in the spotlight last season.

“Sources say Mainoo is excited by the fresh opportunities now available to him. Having been starved of consistent starts previously, the chance to play regularly under Carrick has changed his outlook.

“Exit discussions that had gained traction earlier in the month have been paused by sources, with Carrick’s assurances proving pivotal in convincing the youngster to stay and fight for his place.

“At just 20, Mainoo remains one of United’s brightest homegrown talents, and his performances could be key as the club navigates the remainder of the season.

“And with Carrick emphasising a return to trusting youth and building around capable players like Mainoo, the future looks brighter for the Stockport-born star at the Theatre of Dreams.”

Latest Man Utd news – Clause at risk / January moves

In other news, United’s lack of matches in the remainder of the season will affect whether one senior star has a clause in his contract automatically triggered.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are reportedly looking to offload Manuel Ugarte as part of a brilliant swap deal, while they will no longer face competition from rivals Liverpool for a second target.

